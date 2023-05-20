One man’s house is another man’s castle.
But then again, it could be another man’s shouse, or grain bin, or shipping container, or any of the other trends in which people are choosing now to live.
It has taken months, but Madison County finally has what appears to be a working definition of these types of housing options.
On Thursday evening following a public hearing and previous months of discussion, the joint planning commission approved a set of definitions that were drawn up by Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator, based on previous discussions by commissioners. They will be looked at by the Madison County Board of Commissioners for final consideration next month.
The discussions began last November when it was noted that Madison County began issuing permits for shouses several years ago but never had a definition in the code — just a general understanding.
The buildings, which are popular in many parts of the nation, combine a shop or shed and house. Among the benefits is that they are generally cheaper than a regular house, allow builders flexibility, can combine a hobby and living quarters and can be located in areas where traditional houses can’t be built.
With their growing popularity, however, issues have arisen.
The county has received complaints about a shouse that was built where a garage was not allowed, but the shouse appears to be used that way.
There are areas or lots that are designated for housing only but are not big enough to also have a garage. The problem with allowing such garages or storage sheds on lots designed for residences instead of residences is that it reduces the number of places where houses can be constructed.
The new shouse definition requires meeting all local, state and federal building codes. The proposal that was approved would require the buildings to have at least 600 square feet of habitable space, with at least one habitable room and not less than 100 square feet of gross floor area.
Other habitable rooms shall not be less than 40 square feet, except for kitchens.
Each dwelling also is required to have a toilet facility, water closet, lavatory and a bathtub or shower. They also must have a kitchen area and sink, as well as heating and cooling systems as required by local and federal codes.
The rules that were suggested Thursday cannot be retroactive to past shouses.
The new section in code also contains amendments that address other trends, such as living in cargo containers, grain bins and Quonsets. The county did not address tree houses, another option for which other counties have made accommodations.
Commissioner Merlin Oswald said he appreciated all the time McWhorter put into the definitions and research she completed. They look well thought out, he said.