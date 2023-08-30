MADISON — On Tuesday, the Madison County Board of Commissioners discussed what is expected to be the final draft of the county budget before a public budget hearing in three weeks.
While there may be minor alterations before final approval, the commissioners agreed that the budget makes good sense for the county and for taxpayers.
Highlights from the budget discussions include:
— An overall budget increase of 3.7%.
— A property tax request of $18.7 million, up $667,000 over last year.
— A tax levy reduction to 36.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, down from 39 cents in 2022-23.
— An overall county valuation of $5.1 billion.
This year’s tax levy represents the first decrease since 2020, when the levy dropped from 37.9 cents to 37 cents.
County board chairman Troy Uhlir said that although the commissioners feel confident with the budget numbers, discussions are still ongoing.
“We’re still taking discussions on the budget. We’ve made some changes based on the fact that we got the valuation and our real growth,” Uhlir said. “The changes you see today will reflect about a 3% increase over last year’s ask (request).”
Uhlir added that budget increases in recent years had been primarily allocated to road projects and electrical upgrades in the county, but that with those projects slowing down, the budget requirements dropped.
During his remarks, Uhlir again addressed the importance of taxpayers understanding the numbers when analyzing the county’s budget.
“Just because we reduced the levy, based on our valuation increase, the county portion (of tax) will be $24 or $25 per year more, the way it sits.”
Uhlir said that it’s important not to focus too much on the levy, because as the county’s overall valuation grows, the tax amount increases as well.
Several citizens were on hand for the meeting and expressed their appreciation for the county working hard to minimize their property tax impact, while other taxing entities seemed to be increasing significantly.
“I just want to say I’m glad to see that you reduced the levy. Thank you for that,” said Kay Francavilla of Norfolk.
Notwithstanding any last-minute changes, the proposed budget will be presented during a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Madison County Courthouse. Any interested county taxpayers are encouraged to attend the meeting.