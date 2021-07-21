MADISON — The City of Madison and the Madison County Board of Commissioners are waiting on a budget from the Madison County Historical Society to see what it anticipates it would cost to operate its museum for a year.
Representatives of the City of Madison met Tuesday with the Madison County Board of Commissioners to continue discussion of funding for the museum so that it can be open more hours.
Last week, representatives of both entities and the Madison County Historical Society met to discuss shared interests, including having the museum open more hours.
Madison Mayor Al Brandl and some of his staff estimated a budget for an employee to work at the museum about 40 hours a week, based on some city wages and benefits. With wages and benefits, the cost would be roughly $44,500 a year.
The figures are just a starting point as the county doesn’t know how many hours the historical society has planned, nor how much fundraising or other funds it plans to collect.
The City of Madison also included possible upgrades at the museum to enhance its curb appeal and add digital content.
Brandl said the estimate would be a starting point, with a simple template to begin discussions.
Even if the museum wouldn’t be open all those hours, time will be needed to update the inventory of its artifacts for insurance purposes and to determine what belongs to whom.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked if all the exhibits could be secured or put behind enclosures. That way, people could walk through and see the exhibits, with it possibly coinciding with library hours.
“Is that even a possibility?” Schmidt asked.
Brandl said he is aware of at least one museum that operates that way, but even coinciding with the library hours, it probably would take a part-time employee as well as expenditures to enclose it.
In the past, the county has provided roughly $15,000 to the historical society annually to go toward operations, as well as funds for artifacts. The county wants to make sure the museum is open during set hours instead of by appointment only.
Varying scenarios were discussed, including possibly using a librarian part time and the county paying part of the costs.
There also might be grants available that could help pay for a portion of the salaries, Madison city employees said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said one of the difficult things is that the historical society isn’t a function of either the city or county. Yet the county has consistently provided funds, even for the years when it wasn’t open consistently.
“We’ve kind of been made the enemy, and we’re really not the enemy,” Uhlir said.
At last week’s Madison City Council meeting, Uhlir pointed out that Schmidt asked the historical society for a budget.
“We still have not seen a budget,” Uhlir said.
The City of Madison provides the space for the artifacts and utilities at a significantly reduced rate.
“We’re in the same boat you are,” Brandl said.
Schmidt said without a budget, it is difficult to determine what is possible — hours a day, or what days and how many hours per week.
Both city and county officials said there has been positive discussions of the museum by the media. City officials said they have had two people step up who are interested in working, and the county had three people express interest.
There even has been a college student who is studying about museums who is willing to help out, they said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Sheriff Todd Volk, at least four other county officials, 10 from the public and four reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 30 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute the certification of the semiannual report for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program income.
— Approved a special designated license for Bohemian One Stop of Verdigre for a dance/reception event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Madison County Fairgrounds Commercial Exhibit Hall, Madison.
— Approved a special designated license for Taylor Made Catering Service of Pierce for a reception event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Arista Ranch, rural Norfolk.
— Met with representatives of Zelle of Lincoln to discuss possible assistance with human resource issues. No action was taken.
— Discussed county staffing and pay for fiscal year 2021-22, updates to the Madison County employee handbook and merit commission board salary recommendations for the sheriff’s office.
— Postponed consideration of a request from Dave Pedersen for extension of a driveway for the Old Hadar Road Project.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.