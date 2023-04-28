MADISON — From strengthening agriculture to encouraging young people, Nebraska Extension is making a lasting impact in Madison County.
Wayne Ohnesorg, an Extension educator, and other workers discussed some of the ways they address issues and provide services from water quality to pesticide training for farmers and applicators. Their comments came during a meeting with the county board of commissioners on Tuesday.
Ohnesorg and other representatives of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension provided the information, including a PowerPoint presentation. Commissioners took no action following the report, which is presented annually to help keep elected officials aware of ways that UNL Extension serves the county.
Ohnesorg noted that the office returned $31,000 in budget funds because of some positions that were not filled and wage gaps.
Major accomplishments in the past year in Madison County have included:
— 18 active 4-H clubs.
— 443 enrolled members.
— 182 adult volunteers providing more than 4,000 hours of volunteer time.
— 3,997 youths reached.
Madison County Extension also delivered a 4-H reading program in partnership with the collaborative summer reading program. Libraries in Norfolk, Battle Creek and Madison were served.
There also were 33 youths who participated in monthly take-home workshops during October, November and December.
Madison County Extension also had school enrichments such as Insane Science Day, Aqua Fest at Wayne state College, GIS Days at the Norfolk Middle School, Handwashing, Career Day at Wayne State and Animals Inside and Out state team.
One of the newer programs that Extension sponsors is a Growing Together program, providing a community garden with produce given to the Norfolk Rescue Mission and Norfolk Food Pantry.