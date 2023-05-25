MADISON — What began as an experiment in Madison County five years ago did what it was expected to do — save the county money.
As such, the Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to increase the salary of the law firm that handles cases when the public defender has a conflict of interest.
Brad Ewalt and the county board negotiated a three-year contract for $170,000 annually at the meeting. Ewalt had been hired five years ago at a salary of $150,000 annually.
Ewalt said like most other people, he was seeking a wage increase because of inflation.
“Things have obviously (become) more expensive over the last few years,” he said. “I think a 10 to 15% increase would be warranted.”
Ewalt has handled roughly 150 cases per year for the county. Based on inflation and the cases he has handled, Ewalt said the $150,000 salary now would equate to $180,000.
Ewalt said he isn’t asking for that much of an increase but would like one closer to a 15% increase.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he doesn’t disagree with Ewalt.
“I think that this has worked out pretty well,” Uhlir said. “I don’t think we necessarily overburden you by any means.”
Ewalt agreed. “I don’t feel overburdened,” he said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt and Uhlir said they both believe Ewalt has provided fair representation for defendants.
When Ewalt was hired in May 2018, he was one of two firms to submit proposals. The county was looking at a possible way to help provide court-appointed attorneys at an affordable cost.
Madison County continues to have a public defender’s office that handles the bulk of the cases that require court-appointed attorneys.
The county board, which is responsible for paying claims, estimated in 2018 that the county had spent in excess of $400,000 on court-appointed attorneys for district court cases alone. That’s in addition to the money the county spent on the public defender’s office.
The additional attorneys are needed at times because, for example, there is more than one defendant in a case. Having the same law office represent multiple clients would pose a conflict of interest for defendants. There also can be scheduling conflicts or special-needs cases that also require additional court-appointed attorneys.
Ewalt handles cases in both district court and county court.
Madison County also has another law firm, Moyer & Moyer of Madison, to represent when the public defender and Ewalt have conflicts.
The county board voted 3-0 to increase the annual wage to $170,000 for three years. At that time, it will be looked at again, commissioners said.
Ewalt said that “would be OK.”