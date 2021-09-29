MADISON — An Omaha company has been awarded a bid to use computer software to develop a program so Madison County can identify maintenance and other related work completed on roads and bridges.
The information is expected to be useful for a range of issues, including allowing the public to determine when a road maintainer last worked on a county road or when an asphalt road was resurfaced or patched.
For county foremen, it will help them more quickly determine road and bridge conditions when applying for grants or reimbursement following a natural disaster.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to award a contract to gWorks after considering two proposals. The Omaha company already works with several counties and the Madison County Assessor’s Office on county properties.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said if the county already had the software in 2019 when the flooding occurred, county road officials could have logged into the system and put in the price of the gravel and machine work to track all the expenses.
With more than 200 projects related to flooding in just his district, Uhlir said it would have saved his foreman about two weeks calculating costs.
The public tab also will be useful, Uhlir said.
“If people want to see the last time their road was graveled, they should be able to click on it — as long as we are keeping it up to date — and see when it was graveled,” Uhlir said.
Bridge improvements or replacements with culverts, asphalt patching or resurfacing are other work tasks that will be charted.
“Boyd County is doing it,” Uhlir said. “They seem to like it.”
Both options cost about $15,000, including one that allowed about five hours of additional work a month to be performed. After discussion, the county board chose not to have the five hours of work because it is a three-year contract. Commissioners said they would have tried a year, but they aren’t sure that they would need that many hours and didn’t want to be in the contract for three years.
Instead, they will pay $8,000 for the set-up and $4,500 for an annual subscription. If they need more work to be performed, they will have to pay an hourly rate.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he agrees this should be valuable for the county.
Schmidt said he also doesn’t see a need to go back and have all the previous times a road was graveled charted by the company. Instead, he would like everything to be recorded going forward.
Schmidt said bridges and culverts are different and should be listed when they were built and the last maintenance performed when it is set up.
Uhlir said the county would have to get the information to gWorks in something known as a shape file.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said she is finding that once the election districts have been updated with the census, she also will provide the information to gWorks. Pruss said there also are other companies that do this work, and the county will own its information.
As a result, it can switch companies later if it wants, she said.
Most of the records already exist, but they have to be gone through manually in written accounts, commissioners said.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to select the $12,500 option, without the five hours per month additional charge.