County approves interlocal agreement with city on economic development

On Tuesday, the Madison County Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Norfolk that calls for a $150,000 contribution to the city’s economic development division in the 2023-24 fiscal year. As part of the agreement, the city will make a matching contribution to the economic development division’s budget.
City officials first proposed the updated agreement at a July meeting, but the commissioners requested that changes be made to lower the overall contribution and offer county officials more insight into the specific economic development activities.
As agreed to on Tuesday, more notable terms of the agreement are:
— A 3% year-over-year increase in the amount of the contribution.
— Periodic reporting to county officials on economic development activities based on official city audits.
— Any excess or unused funds by the city would be retained up to $100,000. Overages in excess of $100,000 would be split between the city and county.
— Notification within three days of any irregular or problematic issues within the economic development division.
County officials have said that while they remain supportive of the city’s economic development efforts, they need more transparency with how their money is being spent and they need assurances that economic development division audits are being performed.
There was also discussion on the possibility of funding a portion of the economic development activities with private funding from local or area businesses. Currently, Norfolk’s economic development division is primarily funded through city and county budgetary allocations.
During public discussion on the matter, Norfolk resident Jim McKenzie addressed the board, saying that economic development efforts should not be funded through local or county governments and that the Norfolk economic development division had a track record of excessive budgetary increases over the past 10 years.
“Ten years ago, there was no economic development department in the city of Norfolk,” McKenzie said, “and now they have a budget over half a million dollars.”
McKenzie said there had also been wage increases of 96% in the department in the past four years.
Candice Alder, Norfolk director of the economic development division, called McKenzie’s comments “misrepresentations” and said the department had been successful in its efforts in recent years.
“I think we’ve done a great job of taking a look at how this works best for Madison County,” Alder said, “and I think we’ve done a good job of growing Madison County.”
Alder said the alleged 96% increase in the department’s personnel costs was also not accurate because in years past, economic development activities were covered by other departments within city hall and that for a period of time, city administrator Andrew Colvin also served as economic development director. During that time, he did not take a full salary for his economic development efforts.
Once the stipulations were worked out, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement, which will begin with the 2023-24 budget cycle on Sunday, Oct. 1.