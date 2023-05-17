The Norfolk City Council has taken action on several issues related to the completion of the Johnson Park improvement project.
Improvement work on the downtown park is expected to be fully completed by next spring, and Monday’s actions were aimed at keeping the project on track and within budget.
First on the list of Johnson Park issues was rejecting a bid from Hausmann Construction to perform general contracting services for the project.
“Earlier this spring we had put out bids for the second part of the Johnson Park improvement project,” city engineer Steven Rames said. “That project included several phases in the Johnson Park footprint. It was a fairly extensive project. Ultimately we had one bidder that bid on it.”
Rames said nine potential bidders requested plans for the project, but Hausmann was the only firm to submit a proposal. The Hausmann bid came in at $5.7 million, which exceeded the engineer’s original estimate for the work by more than $2 million.
Rames said that whereas Hausmann would have taken a broader approach, serving as general contractor on all of the work in question, city officials made the determination that there were cost savings to be derived from splitting up the work into several smaller phases and seeking individual bids for each piece of work.
The next related item on the agenda was the awarding of a change order to United Contractors in the amount of $1.57 million for concrete work on the project. United is under contract with the city for the completion of the First Street bridge and instream improvement project.
Upon having discussions with United officials, Rames and his team found that the most expedient approach to completing the concrete was to have United add that to its scope while already onsite for the First Street project. The change order will entail the addition of new park trails, site grading, drainage and paving.
Rames said that on this part of the project alone, United was able to beat the Hausmann bid by close to $500,000, simply because it was already on the bridge project. Additionally, he said that splitting the bid items into smaller projects and offering contractors the opportunity to bid on those projects individually could save the city as much as $900,000, as opposed to allowing Hausmann to handle all aspects of the remaining work.
After approving the change order with United, council members addressed the remaining phase two items. These items include:
— Upper park improvements, parking, sidewalks, playground surfaces and utility extensions.
— Construction of picnic shelters and an amphitheater.
— Installation of electrical conduit and lighting at several locations in the park.
— Installation of landscaping and irrigation in the park.
Assistant city engineer Anna Allen said splitting up these projects and allowing individual contractors to bid and perform the work would not add any significant delays to the anticipated May 2024 competition date.
The long anticipated Johnson Park project is expected to drive tourism and retail traffic to the downtown area, although it has not come without criticism in the community. Council members stressed the importance of keeping the project on budget for it to be completed as planned.
Mayor Josh Moenning emphasized work by city officials to keep the project moving and the budget intact.
“That's a process we’re working through. The bid came in over, so we are here trying to adapt and accommodate accordingly to get the work done that’s been planned and previously approved,” he said.
Upon completion of the project as a whole, Johnson Park will feature improvements to the river for those wishing to kayak or wave surf, offering visitors a beach area, amphitheater, picnic and sports play areas.