The Norfolk City Council discussed a Madison County bridge at a work session Monday afternoon.
The bridge is located on West Eisenhower Avenue. The county has been looking at replacing it since 2015, said Steve Rames, the city engineer. The city council gave its approval to the project at that time.
The bridge is outside of city limits and on a county road. But since it’s within the city’s 2-mile jurisdictional territory, it would have to follow the city’s design criteria, Rames said.
Now, the county has a design, but it doesn’t meet the city’s design standards.
“When we have design standards that can’t be met, they have to get what’s called a design exception approved by the city,” Rames said. “Because of the history on this bridge, and the significant funding associated with the bridge, we wanted to bring this to the full council for conversation.”
The bridge, as designed, would likely flood after a five-year rain event.
“Anything on your state highway, county highway system is designed to (flood) only for 100 years (rain events),” Rames said.
To fix this, it would cost millions of dollars. The county would have to acquire property on one side of the bridge as well, Rames said.
So the question, Rames said, is: “Are we OK with a bridge that’s going to be flooded on a fairly regular basis?”
The alternative would likely be no bridge at all, he said.
Councilman Gary L. Jackson questioned why the council would approve a flawed design.
“Why would we build a substandard bridge that’s going flood every five years and be closed?” he asked.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the city has no control over the design itself, since it’s a county project. The council can only approve or reject a design exception.
In 2015, part of the desire to keep the bridge open was because Helena Chemicals had moved into the area, which also included Education Service Unit No. 8, said Scott Cordes, assistant city administrator.
“The key issue around at the time was the 30,000-gallon anhydrous tank, which has since been discontinued,” Cordes said.
Residents and property owners in the area wanted the bridge to give emergency services quicker access to the area in case of an accident or chemical exposure, Cordes said.
Councilman Shane Clausen said he was on the subcommittee that first discussed the project in 2015. Clausen said he realizes the situation has changed but still thinks the project is worth doing.
“I don’t see why we don’t just move forward on this,” he said. “Let’s get moving. It’s been a while since we approved this.”
Rames said he wasn’t opposed to the design.
“It is an improvement, I’m not opposed to the waiver,” he said. “I just want to be sure that you guys understand what’s going on and support that.”
Clausen recommended that a motion be brought before the council approving the waiver at a future council meeting.