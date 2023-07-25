Council approves budgeted 4% pay increase for city staff

Early in the City of Norfolk 2023-24 budget review session on Monday, city administrator Andrew Colvin outlined a proposed 5% cost-of-living pay increase for city employees. The request comes just a year after a 6% increase was approved by the city council last summer. In 2021, the increase was 3%.
During comment on the proposal, city director of administrative services Lyle Lutt said the increases were in line with what he’s seeing elsewhere in the state.
“There were seven other sister cities that we compared to … you try to keep it comparable across the board. It’s pretty cut and dried,” Lutt said. “The other component is how the City of Norfolk compared across the board with all of its employees … there are complicated factors that go along; I’d say fire is pretty straightforward, streets is pretty straightforward, law enforcement is pretty straightforward. It’s the other positions that are terribly unique in nature.”
Lutt said that among the cities he surveyed, pay increases ranged from 2.5% all the way up to 6%, depending on the department. He emphasized that many cities award increases based on individual departments, and not necessarily standard increases for all city employees.
Colvin added that there are several factors that go into proposing the COLA increases, including the consumer price index and current rates of inflation.
Not all council members, however, were on board with the 5% increase. Councilman Corey Granquist said the increase was a “tough pill to swallow.” He added that from the perspective of working in the private sector, 5% raises are uncommon.
“We look at how business has been, and we project out how business will do in the future, and we’ve never seen a 6% raise … we’ve never seen a 5% raise.”
Councilman Frank Arens added that it was important for the council to remember that many citizens are struggling with high inflation, and many of them would receive no COLA increases from their employers.
Also opposed to the increases was councilman Justin Webb.
“I want to start by saying that people are the most valuable asset to the city council, and I believe that 100%, and I believe being competitive is very important, … but I cannot find anywhere in the private sector that’s gotten 9% in two years. So that being said, I’m at 3%.”
Much of the pushback from council members seemed to come from the belief that when COLA raises were given last year, they were done so as a way of “catching up” with several years of less than average increases. That being the case, several councilmen questioned why another significant increase was due so soon.
Mayor Josh Moenning said that comparing city employee pay increases to those of employees in the private sector was not necessarily an “apples to apples” comparison and that the raises were important for Norfolk to stay competitive.
Toward the end of the lengthy discussion, council president Shane Clausen proposed a compromise of 4% as a COLA pay increase, which most councilmen agreed to.
In final voting on the issue, council members voted 7-1 to approve the proposed pay increase as part of the general fund budget. The reduction to 4% affects the budgets of all departments, however. At Clausen’s recommendation, council members agreed to add the extra money originally proposed for raises to the general fund budget.