WAYNE – A local cooperative is expanding its territory, customer base and amount of grain storage as a result of a recent purchase.
It’s also changing its name. The Pilger, Winside, Stanton Farmers Cooperative will now be recognized as the Farmers Cooperative of Pilger, Winside, Stanton and Wayne.
On Aug. 18, the cooperative purchased the holdings of Mid-Plains Grain, a privately owned company on the southeast corner of Wayne at 410 Fairgrounds Ave.
The eight bins along with bunker storage will increase the storage of the cooperative from around 2.4 million bushels to 3.7 million in the four communities combined.
The cooperative also will add two new employees at the Wayne location, according to Aaron Becker, cooperative president.
The Wayne site fills a void for that area, he said, plus many customers are shared already who utilize other services offered by the co-op. “It fits nicely with us at Pilger and Winside,” he said.
The new location is operational for harvest.