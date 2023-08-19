Conway: ‘I’m here to help the conservative movement’

During the past 12 months, Nebraska politics has been somewhat of a roller coaster ride. Between the conviction of former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, the appointment of a new senator in Washington, the passage of controversial legislation and a weekslong filibuster that almost derailed the entire Unicameral session in 2023, many Nebraskans are wondering what could be coming next.
Within the Nebraska Republican Party, which has held a tight grip over most political maneuvering in the state for generations, divisions in the ranks of its members have threatened to dismantle its historic stronghold. On Friday night in Norfolk, party leaders sought to circle the wagons as they welcomed GOP state central committee members and notable guests for a booster event before their meeting on Saturday. The committee sets policy and governs most operations for the Republican Party in the state.
The keynote speaker for the event was GOP national strategist and former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, who sat down with the Daily News. On Friday, Conway’s message to GOP leaders was crystal clear: It’s time for the party to come together, and the importance of that unification cannot be overstated as the country heads into a critical 2024 election cycle.
“The overarching theme should be unity. The Democrats love to pretend that they’re unified, that they have unity. They have unanimity,” Conway began.
Conway explained that unanimity among Democrats is indicative of not having independent thought, but rather the willingness to support their party’s issues simply based on party affiliation.
“They’re all for abortion anyone, anytime, anywhere, anyhow. They want to grab your guns. They want to tell your kids what’s best for them in schools. That’s not unity,” Conway said. “Unity means that we as a party, here in Nebraska and elsewhere, have certain principles that bind us, and that we want certain issues and individuals who represent those issues to prevail and others to fail, but within the party we actively debate the issues and have robust policy conversations.”
Conway said coming together as a party is critical for passing legislation that can have a meaningful, positive effect on people’s lives, and she emphasized that despite some of the differences with the state GOP, Nebraska has been a great example of this.
“I’m very happy to see under the new leadership of the NE GOP … and with the state Legislature that you had all 32 Republicans sticking together … it’s really important to have those numbers.”
By maintaining a focus on what unifies GOP members, not what divides them, the results will become self-evident. Conway pointed to concealed carry legislation, the recent school choice package and restrictions on abortion after 12 weeks as notable accomplishments among GOP lawmakers in the state.
Congressman Mike Flood also attended the Friday event and echoed Conway’s perspective.
“At the end of the day, the Republican Party has always had a big tent. The reason we’ve been successful in so many elections in Nebraska is that we recognize that there are differences in our party, but we all rally around conservative values.”
Flood also discussed the importance of hosting such an event in Norfolk, as it remains a strong pocket for GOP support in the state.
“It’s great to have Republicans gather in Norfolk. We’ve had a long and proud history of electing Republicans,” Flood said. “There is a really strong party here, a strong county party, one that I’ve been a part of since I was a teenager. It’s great to see the state see the value in that.”
State Sen. Robert Dover, who attended a county GOP luncheon in Norfolk this week and attended the Friday night event, said communication between traditional and more progressive factions within the Republican Party is critical.
“I am concerned,” Dover said. “I believe the two sides need to talk, because what could happen is that they could run candidates against each other, and we could lose good conservative votes.”
Dover said that at the end of the day, conservative voters in Nebraska share the same core values.
“We all want the same things. We all want the best schools for our kids. We all want same-sex sports for our kids. We all want conservative initiatives passed,” Dover said. “The past is the past. We all need to come together and do our job.”
Dover was appointed to his post by former Gov. Pete Ricketts last year and plans to run to remain in his legislative seat in November 2024. Dover said that he expects to make the official announcement about his election campaign within the coming weeks.
Dover and his team are working on several important bills for the next legislative session, including a critical bill on term limits for Unicameral members.
Speaking of the 2024 election season, Conway said there is much to be proud of within the Republican Party and that her role is to help the party to continue to move in the right direction.
“Let me say this, I love our democracy. I love our constitutional republic,” Conway said. “I love the fact that the Republican Party is truly the party of choice and free markets and competition. Competition is what made this country great.
“I am here to help. I’m here to help the party, and I’m here to help the conservative movement. I am literally here in Norfolk and in Nebraska at the invitation of Charles W. Herbster, because I believe in the party’s principles and values. A party like ours is going to experience growing pains, and that’s a good thing.”
She added that Republicans need to be open-minded about changes in the way people vote and to embrace those changes.
“I’m a traditionalist. I like to show up at the polls on Election Day and cast my vote …, but if the new normal is voting early by mail-in ballots, showing up at the polls on the weekend three weeks before Election Day, we need to comply with those rules or we are going to get beat. We simply cannot make up the early vote deficit on Election Day and expect to prevail.”
Herbster is a Nebraska agribusiness executive, politician and state GOP operative and was instrumental in bringing Conway to the weekend’s events in Norfolk.
Conway said that while there are offers to join some of the current campaigns on the table, she is on contract as a contributor for Fox News and will be part of the coverage of the first round of presidential debates next week.