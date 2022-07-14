A new film from local production company Fatt Sunnie Studios will bring together a group of actors and production crew from all levels of experience both locally and with some, from all across the country, for a cooperative effort across the entire community.
For the second year of the studio’s annual Community Film Event, the production, which is set to release in February, is open to auditions from the public and will serve as an opportunity to learn for newcomers to the craft while providing a fun experience for the community that could generate increased interest in the industry, according to Benjamin Viergutz, director and owner of Fatt Sunnie Studios.
“One thing that I’ve tried to do is bring films here and bring a film environment here,” Viergutz said. “What better way to do it than to create a film with the community and anyone who’s interested?”
Titled “My Journey,” the project will be a two-hour feature-length film chronicling an aspiring musician’s struggles as he navigates the music industry and falls in love along the way. Viergutz said the team drew inspiration from such movies as “A Star is Born” and “I Can Only Imagine,” while hoping to create a film both “interesting and appropriate” for all ages.
Nonetheless, the film won’t be without darker themes, as protagonist Bradley Young grapples with alcoholism and depression throughout his odyssey.
Viergutz said he hopes that will help to leave an impression on viewers by providing themes they can relate with.
“We want to try to make it as real as possible,” he said. “I want to do films (about experiences) people have legitimately gone through.”
The film’s realism hits home for lead actor Tom Howell, who has a family member struggling to overcome similar problems, which he said helped motivate him to step into Bradley’s shoes.
“When we started making this film, I took this role because I wanted to see that person become sober,” Howell said. “If I can impact anyone … in a way that will help them change their life for the better, then that’s kind of the ultimate goal.”
Based out of Phoenix, Howell is one example of how Viergutz has managed to draw in talent from across the country, although the majority of the cast and crew are locally sourced. Elizabeth Ashley, who stars opposite Howell as love interest Journey, hails from Williamston, South Carolina.
The story of how the three, who have spent the last year writing and working on the film, came together is far from straightforward.
Although Viergutz and Howell went to high school together when the latter lived in Battle Creek with his family, Viergutz said the two didn’t connect until he worked with Howell’s brother, Diego, during a 48-hour film challenge. Since then, Howell has been a mainstay in many of Viergutz’s works, including “Hugo,” “Anomaly” and “Mirror of Lies,” last year’s community film event.
Ashley’s connection to the film came through her encounter with Howell four years ago during the International Thespian Festival at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The two stayed in touch over the years and, when the role for Journey came up, Howell vouched for her.
For Ashley, who dreamed of being an actress since she was a young girl and has been trying to get into the industry while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history and biology, the choice was a no-brainer.
“When Tom reached out to me, I (initially) didn’t even tell my parents I was doing it. I just said yes, on the spot,” Ashley said. “Overall it’s been better than I could have ever imagined.”
Viergutz said being able to effectively network to find people like Ashley and Howell has been the decisive factor not only for casting, but every other aspect of the filmmaking process.
“I have 30 locations across Nebraska (for the film) that wouldn’t have been possible if I didn’t know somebody or know somebody who knew somebody,” Viergutz said.
Viergutz isn’t the only one taking advantage of networking through the film. For Northeast freshman Micah Goedeken of Madison, who found out about the project through an advertisement, although it’s his first time acting, the project is also an opportunity to further his own aspirations of becoming a filmmaker.
“I always wanted to be a part of a movie production,” Goedeken said. “It gives me a kind of a leap ahead because Ben knows people, and since I know Ben, I can get connected.”
More recently, Viergutz’s networking skills helped him to pull strings for a complex shooting for “My Journey” this Friday and Saturday.
Viergutz said connections with people ranging from former state Sen. and U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk and city fire chief Tim Wragge to Big Bang Boom president Don Wisnieski, along with “persistence and a lot of drive,” have been crucial to setting up a filming that will include blocking off an entire street for six hours, utilizing city emergency services and setting off pyrotechnics.
Although he had to make concessions, such as avoiding blocking off any busy streets that could affect commerce, Viergutz said he’s been grateful for the continued spirit of community cooperation present throughout the process.
“Just … being willing to work as a team because there was compromise made on both ends,” he said. “And just working together as a community, they wanted to do it.”