MADISON — As the only peer-run nonprofit organization in Norfolk, The Connection Project provides valuable mental health and substance abuse services to many at-risk individuals in the community.
On Tuesday, executive director Rob Barrows addressed the Madison County Board of Commissioners about The Connection Project’s peer respite program and the organization’s funding needs for the next year.
“We are currently operating as a peer wellness center for people with mental health and substance abuse issues. What we provide is a safe place,” Barrows said.
Barrows said The Connection Project also offers a food pantry and day services, such as a living room where people can take advantage of the organization’s services and get off the street.
“A lot of places in the world tell them no loitering. In our facility, loitering is definitely welcome,” Barrows said.
One of The Connection Project’s core beliefs is that if clients are in the facility receiving treatment or care, they aren’t on the street with no place to go. When these individuals have a safe place to stay, they are much less likely to fall back into substance abuse or get into trouble.
“There was one individual who literally robbed one of the restaurants in downtown Norfolk in order to go to jail for the winter. He had no place to go,” Barrows said. “When he came out and he was provided with those peer support services, he was able to take care of his legal and financial situation. Now he lives in an apartment … and he’s been clean and sober for over six months.”
Barrows explained that when these individuals are taken off the street and provided with the care and support that they need, it provides a service to the county through the savings of tax dollars that might otherwise be used to house them in the county jail.
A big part of The Connection Project’s vision for the future is to provide a respite care facility, meaning that the overnight care could be provided for its most at-risk clients.
When clients are in The Connection Project’s facility, they may receive help with their recovery through wellness recovery action plans, counseling or even basic life skills. Meeting spaces also are provided for Narcotic Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous and Smart Recovery programs.
The Connection Project’s request from the county was for $100,000 over the next two years to aid in its respite care expansion. Board chairman Troy Uhlir said that if approved, those funds could be taken from the county’s indigent fund designated for lower-income residents in Madison County.
During discussions on the project, the commissioners agreed that while The Connection Project’s services were needed in the county, it would be difficult to offer funding for them specifically, and not to other needed nonprofits in the area.
Barrows added that because The Connection Project’s services offered a direct benefit to the county, it made sense for the county to help with funding. Uhlir said he was also aware that the City of Norfolk was considering helping with funding as well.
At the end of the discussion, the board decided to table the issue and asked Barrows to pull together additional information about the program and the need for funding. Uhlir said the county also would begin work on a memorandum of understanding, which will give county officials the authority to conduct periodic reviews of the organization.
County officials will again discuss the request at the Wednesday, Oct. 11, commissioners meeting.