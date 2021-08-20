Concerns raised over route of proposed dirt hauling operation

Many residents living along 61st Street west of Norfolk voiced opposition Thursday evening to a conditional-use permit for a commercial dirt operation, but it appeared many of their concerns were somewhat alleviated when it was learned trucks would not be able to use 61st Street.
The permit request came from Roger and Jean Ellenberger to allow commercial dirt removal on property at 2710 N. 61st St.
Roger Ellenberger said they want to remove dirt from a hill they have that causes road issues with snow removal and fences to be fixed because of snow piling up.
“My intent is to take dirt off as much as we possibly can,” Ellenberger said.
Nobody can see the residence from the road because of the hill, and the Ellenbergers said they want to maintain that. Nevertheless, they want to get the excess dirt removed from a pasture hill because it causes snow to come over and lay on a fence, which then has to be fixed in the spring.
“We’ve lived there for about 40 years, and I am tired of fixing fence. And you have to have a good fence because Eisenhower (Avenue) gets a lot of traffic,” he said.
The topsoil will be saved, then it will be seeded back to grass and animal fertilizer applied to restore it to its original state.
Jean Ellenberger said they hope that after the dirt is removed, it will help to keep that part of Eisenhower Avenue from getting closed because of snow drifting. At this point, they don’t have any commercial contractors lined up, she said.
Adam Ellenberger said the dirt could be a benefit to local contractors.
The Ellenbergers said they have had neighbors ask them about buying dirt, but they can’t sell it without the permit.
In the past, dirt from the Ellenbergers has been sold to Madison County, which does not require a permit.
Duane Theil, 101 N. 61st St., said he is not against the dirt mining, but his concerns are with the truck traffic.
The permit calls for trucks hauling dirt to go west for about 2½ miles on Eisenhower Avenue from the Ellenbergers, then south 2 miles to Highway 275. Returning empty trucks would go north up 37th Street, then west to the Ellenbergers.
In other words, commercial trucks hauling dirt will be required to go from the Ellenbergers west on Eisenhower Avenue to 549th Avenue — also known as the Pierce Road — then south to Highway 275.
“My concern and most of the concerns of my neighbors is the expense that the county went to getting 61st Street up to the standard it is now, which is the best that it has ever been since I’ve lived here, which is 30 years,” Theil said. “We certainly don’t want to see that deteriorate now because of additional truck traffic.”
Theil asked if there would be an alternate route if Eisenhower Avenue becomes impassable. He also asked if the Ellenbergers planned to remove the dirt from just one spot or several spots on the farm.
“I guess that would be up to me, wouldn’t it?” Ellenberger responded to Theil. It’s like if a neighbor buys a farm and splits it up, that is the neighbor’s prerogative, Ellenberger said.
Other concerns were raised by neighbors about trucks that had used the road previously that were speeding, that speed limit signs are not posted, that the road doesn’t get patrolled, that signs should be installed limiting weights for trucks and that they need to know who to issue complaints about violations of trucks using the road.
Heather McWhorter, planning and zoning administrator, said there isn’t an alternate route prepared if Eisenhower Avenue gets taken out of commission.
McWhorter said she can’t imagine Eisenhower Avenue getting shut down unless there would be another flood, in “which case we’d all be using alternate routes.”
And if dirt is sold to someone in Pierce County, the route will go to the north and not use the prescribed route, she said.
McWhorter and commissioners said many of the questions are not decided by the joint planning commission. They would best be answered by Dick Johnson, the county highway superintendent, the sheriff’s department or other law enforcement officials.
Commissioner Steve Abler said the county is just considering a route to be used to haul dirt if a commercial seller buys it.
Abler said the route does not involve 61st Street, which is where the concerns are coming from.
Commissioner Stan Schapman said the county already can haul dirt on any roads it wants without a permit. This looks like a plus because it gets the route away from 61st Street with any commercial trucks.
In the end, the conditional-use permit was recommended for approval 6-0. It will next go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners for final consideration.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 6-0 to recommend for approval the application of Christopher and Angela Sovereign to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property south of Battle Creek near the intersection of 547th Avenue and 838th Road. Nobody spoke in opposition to the request. The request will next go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
— Reviewed the administrator’s and building report from Heather McWhorter.
— Took reservations for the Nebraska Planning Conference that will be Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 15-17, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.