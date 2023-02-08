Three people spoke against and two people wrote letters against a proposed RV park that would convert an old mobile home park in southern Norfolk into a new RV and modern mobile home park.
Concerns covered a range of topics, including drainage on the site, rules at the park, ownership of the mobile homes and changing the zoning to industrial, which could lead to other uses more intense than RVs and mobile homes.
Paul Medelman of Norfolk, a developer who owns property in the region, had questions about the proposal.
Medelman said he isn’t 100% against the proposal, but he does have concerns about changing the zoning to industrial.
Medelman said he met with the developer earlier to discuss the project, and there was no concrete proposed on the site. If there is gravel, there will be dust.
“What you presented today is totally different than what you told me at the meeting, I think,” Medelman said.
The area has poor drainage, Medelman said.
“They would put asphalt roads in on top the gravel roads,” he said. “The roads are higher than the lots. Every lot probably has water standing on it. In my opinion, it just doesn’t drain very well.”
Medelman said much of the area is going toward residential.
“I don’t think it is appropriate to plot an industrial zoning between your (residential, multi-family) zoning and your R-1 zoning,” Medelman said. “My history in Norfolk is that is a big no-no.”
Dirk Waite, a commissioner who led the meeting, questioned Medelman on whether there wasn’t already industrial zoning on most sides of the proposal.
Medelman said he had proposed a similar type of residential development near Omaha Avenue previously that was turned down. And while Medelman said there are industrial uses around the area, it is trending toward residential, including this project.
Medelman questioned why it would be rezoned to industrial. He said the comprehensive and future land use map calls for it to be multiple-family and not industrial.
Valerie Grimes, Norfolk planning and development director, said RV parks are allowed as conditional use permits on two types of zoning classifications — agricultural and industrial. They also must have a conditional use permit, she said.
Grimes said for it to be agricultural, a minimum of 40 acres are necessary. Grimes said there also are other industrial zoned properties around the area.
Kyle Deets, another commissioner, said he believes the proposal is an improvement. Still, there are areas that need clarity, he said.
“You have a vision as how this will work. The rest of us, it is a little murky,” Deets said.
It would help everyone to envision it as the developers do if there were more solid plans, he said.
Kaycee Kube, another commissioner, said it should be clarified how long RVs would be allowed to stay there.
Marty Griffith, another commissioner, agreed with Kube. There needs to be a limit on stays, he said.
Griffith and other commissioners said they also aren’t familiar with the rules of the park and asked to see them before the next meeting.
The developers said they had purchased the park only about four months ago and would work with the city on all the suggestions.
Commissioners also received two letters from property owners in the newly developed Medelman’s Lake home area.
Concerns include that the development will lower their home values and degrade future homes. There also were concerns that changing the zoning to light industrial could open the area up to other issues in the future.
The vote to postpone consideration of the zoning change and related matters was 7-0.