MADISON — Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk and his staff are still investigating the missing funds of the North Fork Area Transit.
That includes the whereabouts of Jeff Stewart of Norfolk, who allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Stewart is named in a Madison County arrest warrant. He initially was suspended and later terminated in December by the North Fork Area Transit board.
Volk said two deputies have worked nonstop on the investigation since it began last December, and four other deputies have worked on it occasionally.
“There’s just a lot of information,” Volk said, “with people we’re talking to (and tracking down leads).”
Everyone who calls or emails the sheriff’s office gets followed up on, Volk said.
So has Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, who ordered the investigation, set a date to have the investigation completed?
“He just said, ‘Get it done and get it done, right,’ ” Volk told the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Smith said at this point, there is no timetable for when the investigation gets completed.
“It’s a complicated process,” Smith said, while stating that he has confidence in the investigators and the job they have been doing so far.
So will there be a report or press conference to provide more details when the investigation is completed?
Smith said that has yet to be determined, but that’s a possibility.
“There probably won’t be any decision until the fellow (Jeff Stewart) is caught,” Smith said.
And obviously, no details would be shared that could jeopardize Stewart’s ability to get a fair trial or give him cause to seek a change in venue, he said.
Smith said he also would be ready to go to trial if Stewart would be caught tomorrow, based on the investigation so far.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said at Tuesday’s county board meeting that he has been asked if the county is paying for a separate audit than the annual transit audit that is required.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said it is his understanding that the audit being performed by a professional Norfolk accounting firm was the transit’s annual audit. It is not the county’s audit, he said.
Smith, who was not at the county board meeting, said on Wednesday that is correct — the current audit is being completed as part of the transit’s annual audit. But, Smith said, he has the authority from the county board to request an additional audit if necessary.
The state also could be called in and requested to conduct its own audit, he said.
There’s a lot of information and a lot of factors to be considered, Smith said. Once the information is provided, Smith said he would sit down with an expert to make a decision on whether another type of audit would be needed.
So is there any chance the county will have to pay back the $750,000 in American Plan Rescue Act (ARPA) funds it donated for the transit’s bus barn purchase and renovation?
Smith said it is unlikely. Smith said the county board acted in good faith providing the funds. While disappointed in the oversight, the county board had no reason to suspect the funds would not go toward the stated purpose and no way to prevent it from happening, he said.