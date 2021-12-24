MADISON — A formal complaint that had been filed against the City of Norfolk over the approval of the city’s annexation has been dismissed.
On Tuesday, a document was filed in Madison County District Court indicating that the complaint was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that the plaintiffs may not refile the same claim again in district court.
The complaint was filed Oct. 13 on behalf of Leon “Pete” and Portia Becker, citizens and property owners. The plaintiffs alleged that, as a result of the ordinance, their property was being unlawfully annexed into the city.
“The plaintiffs have a personal, pecuniary and legal interest in these proceedings because they own property which will be illegally and unlawfully annexed to the city,” the complaint reads. “… Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm by the city’s unlawful annexation unless the court intervenes.”
The plaintiffs also alleged that the ordinance “is void and of no force and effect due to the city’s failure to give proper notice of the planning commission meeting, the city council public hearing and the absence of a compliant plan for extending city services to the areas annexed.”
George Moyer, who represented Becker, also had motioned for a restraining order, or a temporary injunction, that would have prohibited the ordinance from taking effect. That motion was denied on Nov. 9 by Sixth Judicial District Judge Bryan Meismer.
Danielle Myers-Noelle, Norfolk city attorney, previously told the Daily News that the complaint “had no merit.”
“We’re confident that this annexation will be upheld and that the city will be able to show, once again, that such was accomplished in a legal and fair manner,” she said in October.
Neither Moyer nor Myers-Noelle were immediately available for comment.
The annexation, which is divided into 25 segments, was passed by the Norfolk City Council on Oct. 4. The segments include several lots and are located north, south, east and west of the city.
City utility services will be extended where they are not already present and police and fire services also will be available. With the exception of the airport section of the annexation, every new addition to the city would be within 2.5 miles of a fire station.
The Norfolk City Council passed the annexation by a 5-0 vote on Oct. 4. The Norfolk Planning Commission had voted unanimously to approve the annexation on Aug. 17.
At a Norfolk City Council meeting on Dec. 6, council members voted 8-0 to approve all three readings of an ordinance approving new ward and precinct lines.
Norfolk’s population was estimated to have grown from 24,210 people in 2010 to 26,059 people in 2020, because of both growth and recent annexation.