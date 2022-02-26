The murder case of 28-year-old Michael Keener of Columbus won’t move forward until a licensed psychiatrist determines that he is capable to stand trial.
A motion for a competency evaluation was filed Thursday afternoon by Platte County Public Defender Timothy Matas and sustained on Friday by 5th Judicial District Judge Rachel Daugherty.
Keener had been scheduled to appear in Platte County District Court on Friday morning for his arraignment, but the hearing was postponed pending the results of the evaluation. He is accused of murder in the death of 77-year-old Larry Houdek, a Stanton County native and 1962 graduate of Clarkson High School.
The competency evaluation will help determine whether Keener understands the nature and quality of the charges against him; whether he understands the potential consequences of a guilty finding on said charges; and whether he is able to assist his counsel in the preparation of his defense.
Sandra Allen, assistant Nebraska attorney general, did not object to Matas’ motion for a competency evaluation.
Keener made an initial court appearance on Feb. 16 and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, subsequently binding his case over to district court.
Court-ordered competency evaluations are usually conducted within a month of the judge’s order at the facility where the defendant is being housed. Keener has been housed at the Platte County Jail since his arrest on Jan. 16.
If a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist determines that a defendant is capable of understanding the nature of the legal proceedings, a judge usually finds the defendant competent and orders the case to proceed.
Defendants who are deemed incompetent are ordered by a judge to be housed in a psychiatric facility that has available space until it is determined by a mental health professional that they are capable of standing trial.
County Judge Frank Skorupa withdrew Keener’s $1 million bond on Feb. 16 and ordered that the Columbus man be held without bail.
Matas’ motion comes about a month after he motioned in county court to continue Keener’s Jan. 27 appearance, noting that “the defendant is not able to assist in his defense at the scheduled hearing.”
Keener is charged with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. The charges were filed after Keener allegedly forced himself into Houdek’s home, stabbed Houdek to death and took his money on Jan. 16.
According to an affidavit supporting Keener’s arrest, Columbus police and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to an apartment complex around 4:20 p.m on Jan. 16 in response to a man who said he had fallen.
The man, later identified as Keener, allegedly told police that he had murdered someone and agreed to direct authorities to the location of the apparent homicide. Authorities later entered Houdek’s home and found him deceased on his kitchen floor, according to the affidavit.
Keener said he had gone to Houdek’s house with the intent to murder him, police said.
Keener’s arraignment will be scheduled pending the results of the evaluation. If he is convicted of first-degree murder, Keener will be required to spend life in prison. The other two charges carry up to 54 years in prison, which would be served consecutively to a potential murder conviction.