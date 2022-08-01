STANTON — The suspect in an April 21 break-in and armed sexual assault at a Stanton County residence was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation on Monday.
The order by District Judge James Kube for Gabriel Safty of rural Leigh to be evaluated by state psychiatrist Dr. Klaus Hartmann followed a motion filed on Friday by Safty’s attorney, Brad Ewalt.
In his motion, Ewalt said Safty’s mental condition is “in controversy.” Bert Lammli, Stanton County attorney, didn’t object to Safty undergoing a competency evaluation, telling Kube that it was up to the court to determine whether the evaluation would be appropriate.
Kube, citing no evidence or argument that opposed Ewalt’s request, sustained the motion for Safty to have his mental competency evaluated.
Safty is charged with first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary and theft. Ewalt previously motioned for each charge to be transferred to juvenile court, and Kube took that motion under advisement on July 5 after prosecutors argued against the transfer of Safty’s case. The judge said on Monday that he was close to having an order completed with a decision on which court should have jurisdiction over Safty’s case.
Additionally, Safty is charged with first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats, which were filed separately because the two charges had to first be filed in juvenile court since they are not Class 2A felonies or higher. The two charges, though, stem from the same incident.
County Judge Michael Long previously sustained a motion by prosecutors to transfer the false-imprisonment and terroristic-threats charges from juvenile court to Stanton County Court and then bound them over to district court after a preliminary hearing.
Competency evaluations are generally conducted to determine whether defendants understand the nature and quality of the charges against them; whether they understand the potential consequences of a guilty finding on said charges; and whether they are able to assist counsel in the preparation of their defense.
Hartmann generally is able to conduct the evaluations within a month of a judge’s order. Safty is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 6, pending the results of the evaluation.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger testified at Safty’s May 3 preliminary hearing that the sheriff’s office was notified of an alleged break-in and sexual assault at a rural residence north of Leigh about 12:30 a.m. on April 21. It was learned that the suspect, later identified as Safty, stole a female’s vehicle after the apparent assault.
A Stanton County sheriff’s deputy later noticed the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 32 and, after a second unit arrived on scene, a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle did not stop, prompting a pursuit that several additional law enforcement agencies were dispatched to assist with. Safty was later located on top of a livestock trailer near West Point.
If Safty is convicted on each of his six charges in adult court, he would face 2 to 146 years in prison. He is being held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison on a $500,000 bond, with 10% required for release. Moreover, Kube set Safty’s bond at $10,000 in the case filing that contains the false-imprisonment and terroristic-threats charges.