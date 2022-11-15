MADISON — A Norfolk boy charged with numerous assaults, including an allegation that he fractured his mother’s arm in September, was ordered by a judge on Monday to undergo a competency evaluation.
The juvenile, who is 12 years old, is charged with seven crimes, five of which are various types of assault, with the victims including his mother, sister and a probation officer. The most serious of the boy’s charges is first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony stemming from the purported breaking of his mother’s arm.
The boy, who cannot be detained because of his age, also is charged with two counts of criminal mischief and one count of being an uncontrollable juvenile. At a hearing on Oct. 24, the 12-year-old denied each of the eight allegations against him.
Before Monday’s hearing began, attorneys involved in the boy’s case met with Judge Michael Long in the judge’s chambers about the boy’s competency and the need for the boy to be deemed competent before he stands trial.
Judges may order minors to undergo competency evaluations to determine the juvenile's ability to participate in the proceedings and understand their responsibility for their actions, among other factors.
At a hearing on Oct. 4, Nathan Eckstrom, deputy Madison County attorney, detailed allegations of continuing violent behavior from the boy at his family’s home, even after several criminal charges were filed against him.
The boy’s mother said at the time she wasn’t worried about her safety and would call 911 if her son began behaving violently again. The boy was allowed to continue living with his family with several conditions of release.
Long had ordered, however, for the Norfolk probation office to set up out-of-home placement arrangements for the boy in the event his assaultive conduct persisted. There would need to be “an immediate response” if assaults continued, Long said.
According to court documents, the 12-year-old’s aggressive behavior didn’t stop.
Eckstrom filed a motion on Oct. 21 requesting an immediate change of placement. He cited a notification from a representative at Professional Partners Program, who said she was told by the boy’s mother that he continued to be involved in physical altercations with his sister. Professional Partners Program provides support and services to families.
Further, according to Eckstrom, the boy’s sister texted her own probation officer on Oct. 21 that her brother had assaulted her again, broke her glasses, “destroyed” the place the family had been staying at and busted a television.
“Wherefore, the state submits that time is of the essence,” Eckstrom said, “that all available community-based resources have been exhausted to assist the juvenile and his or her family, that maintaining the juvenile in the home presents a significant risk of harm to the juvenile or community.”
Long subsequently ordered on the same day for the probation office to place the boy in out-of-home care as soon as it could be arranged.
Both the boy and his sister had separate back-to-back hearings on Monday. The two were in the courtroom at the same time for a few minutes before their hearings. The girl, who is charged with being an uncontrollabe juvenile, began to cry and expressed that she couldn’t have her brother in the courtroom at the same time as her.
“I told you I can’t have him here,” the girl, in tears, told her mother. “I can’t do it.”
Long arranged for the siblings not to be in the courtroom at the same time at future court hearings.
Pending the results of the boy’s competency evaluation, Long scheduled his trial for Monday, Dec. 19.
Because the minor involved in this case is not 14, he can’t be charged in adult court, where stiffer penalties like jail or prison are possible.