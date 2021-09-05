Rural towns depend on automobiles. While enabling families and stores to be supplied, cars also let people decouple living and working spaces by creating a mesh of roads, travelers and supply lines essential to maintaining rural life.
Underpinning that infrastructure are uniquely integral parts of communities that are often taken for granted: Fuel stations are the beating hearts of the cardiovascular distribution system that small-town economies need to survive.
“If it wasn't for the community, I wouldn’t exist,” said Tom Meyer. “A lot of times people don't make it because there’s no community support. If people don't come in here and buy from me, I'm not gonna make it.”
This kind of symbiotic relationship exemplifies how fuel stops and service stations serve as hubs for the communities they serve. Nearly everyone passes through at least one in a given month, and in a town like Pierce where Meyer’s shop is the only service station left among three fuel stations total, the likelihood of coming into contact with his business is even higher.
In Meyer’s shop, fliers blow in the wind as if commanded to do so by the electronic bell that sounds whenever a customer enters or exits. Where the pamphlets and posters can’t find more space on the wall next to the register, they make up for it by lining the rim of the deep-freeze ice cream display with surplus announcements of concerts and community events.
Business has changed over the years, but the community has always been there.
“I took over two existing businesses back in the day,” Meyer said. “So we drew off the success of those businesses when we took over trying to provide good service.”
Meyer bought the business in 1977, two weeks before he turned 20 years old. A fifth-generation Piercite, he married his wife, herself a fifth-generation Pierce County resident, 10 years later in 1987.
Meyer took the business over just two years before the oil crisis under the Carter administration hit with full force.
As gasoline prices rise today, Meyer looked to years of experience for perspective.
“It’s all based on a lot of stuff,” Meyer said. “There wasn’t as high of prices of gasoline and stuff, the taxes and everything else — the technology — it’s all changed. It was a simpler time back then.”
Other modern developments, such as credit cards and 24-hour pumps, have taken place over the years to keep the service station up to speed as the number of service stations in town steadily fell from seven to one.
As the last station standing, Tom’s Service is a brick-built bastion for those who need help.
“Some days I think I suck at it — some days I’m a hero,” Meyer said. “It’s about trying to take care of people. We’ve all got a lot of problems, and it’s all about how you fix them. I look at that as even being county commissioner or mayor, it’s just how you handle the problems.”
For a man who does so much, he still manages to keep life relatively simple.
“Today’s world seems like it’s in a big hurry,” Meyer said. “In a hurry to go where? I don’t know.”
Taking out a flip phone he carries with him to make calls and do business to this day, Meyer continued, saying, “Today’s things maybe are complicated, but maybe they’re simpler. I consider myself not a technology rookie or whatever, but I still have my flip phone.”
On being a community leader, Meyer holds a similar outlook.
“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that people think they should know — but that they really don’t need to know how everything works,” Meyer said. “I only have a 12th grade education. We address issues the same way as any other troubles that people might have.”