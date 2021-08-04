All that’s right about law enforcement shone in Norfolk Tuesday night at National Night Out at Central Park.
Local families joined police officers, state troopers, firefighters and local businesses and nonprofits for a night of games, food and prizes on a night fit for a large community event.
National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.
Norfolk’s National Night Out was organized this year by Capt. Chad Reiman. Reiman coordinated with about 50 businesses and non-profit organizations in helping bring the event to Norfolk for the first time in two years following a COVID-forced cancellation in 2020.
Don Miller, Norfolk’s police chief, opened the event by expressing gratitude toward the Norfolk community for its support of law enforcement efforts in the area.
“Norfolk is blessed to have a great community despite all the negative national attention we’re getting,” he said. “Law enforcement here is grateful to have a very supportive community.”
Miller expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to interact with the Norfolk community and encouraged attendees to ask authorities different questions in order to get a better grasp of how law enforcement works.
Included at Norfolk’s National Night Out were the State Patrol’s “Seat Belt Convincer” simulator, fire truck tours, hose simulators and police department equipment presentations.
Cornhole, target practices, weight sleds and numerous prize opportunities kept local youths busy through the entirety of the two-hour event.
In addition to Tuesday night’s activities, two area law enforcement officers were nominated as candidates for the Respect for Law award by Optimist International for their promotion of positive community interactions and diligent efforts to serve residents in their jurisdictions.
Mark Claussen, Optimist of Norfolk’s president, announced Officer Pascal Vantilborgh as one of the area nominees.
“Officer Vantilborgh has been a great asset to the Norfolk Police Division and has been a dedicated officer,” Claussen said. “He demonstrates his dedication to the profession daily. … He has a calm and quiet, yet confident demeanor that reflects favorably on the Norfolk Police Division.”
Claussen said Vantilborgh is an officer that is spoken of highly by his peers and superiors and is someone who will go out of his way to make positive citizen contact.
Vantilborgh has served in law enforcement in Stanton and Madison counties for the past 11 years and has spent the last three years with the Norfolk Police Division.
“There isn’t a place I’d be happier to do it for,” Vantilborgh said in reference to serving Norfolk. “It’s a great community, and I have great people to work with and work for. I really don’t think it would be as good anywhere else.”
Miller said when Vantilborgh came to the department, he hit the ground running and was sufficiently prepared to serve as an officer. The chief also credited Vantilborgh for his calm demeanor and his ability to show respect with anyone with whom he interacts.
“He’s able to diffuse situations very well. He’s one of those officers where he’ll give you a speeding ticket and you’ll thank him for it,” Miller said. “He’s demonstrated his ability to respond to critical incidents when it’s necessary, but also interact with the community on a personal level when that’s necessary as well.”
The second Respect for Law award nominee Tuesday night was Sgt. Scott Rutten, who has served Troop B of the State Patrol since 1994.
Rutten, Troop B’s lead crisis negotiator, is performance driven, team-oriented and is a great leader, said Regina Bussboom, an Optimist of Norfolk board member.
“He works well with all divisions of the State Patrol, as evidenced by a case that was just completed with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and NSP Investigative Services Division, where he took a traffic stop from a normal stop to a large weapons violation case,” Bussboom said. “This is just one example of the relentless follow-up displayed by Sgt. Rutten.”
After not having the opportunity to celebrate National Night Out last year, local agencies were primed for Tuesday’s crowd of several hundred people, Miller said.
It’s important, he said, to show people that law enforcement officers “aren’t just robots,” and that they’re on the same side as everyone else.
“It’s one of the few opportunities that we have to get together with the community on a social platform,” Miller said. “I believe the community was ready to get out; you can see by the number of people here. It’s been a great turnout, and we love seeing the interaction.”
Miller said that the annual event provides an opportunity to help shape the future of Norfolk.
“These kids will grow up and remember what they were exposed to when they were young,” he said. "These are the same kids that are going to be our community leaders. We want people to recognize that they can approach us and that we’re here to help them.”