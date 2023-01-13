Community leaders step up to provide transportation services

As many Norfolkans struggle to deal with the fallout of the recent service suspension at North Fork Area Transit, and the organization’s board of directors scrambles to restore operations, a pair of local businessmen are leading an effort to provide interim transportation services for needy individuals in the community.
Shane Clausen and his brother Aaron are partners in Clausen Brothers Construction and they manage real estate, including two properties for the elderly in Norfolk. Shane Clausen, who also serves as city councilman for Ward 2, said he and his brother knew they had to do something to help after seeing the effects of the transit service suspension on the people who don’t have other transportation options.
“I manage two properties with 180 residents aged 62 and older. A majority of these residents need transit and utilize it,” Clausen said.
“I received a call from NDOT today encouraging me to move forward to try and provide rides. I know this isn’t great news because I really want to see NFAT moving forward, but that may take time.”
Echoing the sentiments of other community leaders, Clausen said the loss of the transit system, even on a temporary basis, is devastating.
“It’s a travesty for our community with the transit system down. You never would have thought it was going to be that important to people, but honestly, we’ve always had some sort of transit system that has helped the elderly.”
Clausen said that he believes as many as 60% of the residents in the properties he manages utilize transit services at some level, and their goal is to see elderly and disabled Norfolkans receive the transit services they need until NFAT can become operational again.
Clausen said he was able to find a 14-seat, ADA accessible van, which he purchased and picked up with his brother earlier this week.
Mark Weidner with Town and Country Insurance in Norfolk has agreed to donate insurance coverage for the van for the first month, and other community partners, including Odd Fellows, are stepping up to help cover maintenance and transportation costs.
Clausen said they would be hiring a full-time driver for the van, and a telephone number will be established for individuals who need to arrange for transportation. He added that as of now, services will be limited to destinations within the Norfolk city limits and that they will focus on providing transportation to the elderly.
NFAT officially suspended services as of 6 p.m. on Jan. 6, leaving many citizens stranded without needed transportation to school, work, shopping and medical facilities.
Additionally, close to 70 NFAT employees were notified on Friday that they no longer had jobs, at least not until services can be re-established. Officials have said they are working with the local Nebraska Department of Labor office to provide needed documentation to help former employees receive any benefits they might be eligible for.
NFAT officials have said they are working diligently to raise $590,000 to re-establish operations, but no timeline has been given for resuming services.
Officials also confirmed on Thursday that while they have received donations from members of the community, they are still well short of their funding needs. Officials could not confirm how much had been received in donations to date.
The service suspension comes as the result of the alleged theft of more than $740,000 of operating funds by former transit general manager Jeff Stewart. Transit officials have said that were it not for the alleged theft, NFAT would be on solid ground financially.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith has ordered a full investigation into the theft, and a warrant has been issued for Stewart’s arrest.