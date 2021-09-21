WISNER — When you’re raising a family and they’re all girls, prom dresses may be in abundance and bathroom space may be at a premium.
The daughters of Rollin and Faye Bremerman of Wisner may agree. Life with all daughters, according to Faye, is fun but it has its moments.
Those moments in the Bremerman household have expanded. Now that they’ve all gone off to college and have families of their own, five of the six Bremerman girls have returned to Wisner to live. Their parents are glad and so are the sisters.
So are community leaders in a rural town like Wisner, where economic development projects often focus on ways to attract young families back home. The Bremerman daughters, however, weren’t always planning to return to their roots.
In fact, Beckie was the only one of the six who wanted to return to a small town to live. Married to Brian Pierce, Beckie is the baby of the family. Like her sisters, she’s a Wisner-Pilger graduate, earning her diploma in 2003. After getting a bachelor’s in chemistry and doctorate in pharmacy at Wayne State College and University of Nebraska Medical Center, she moved back to Wisner, where she’s a pharmacist at Wisner Apothecary.
Following her 2000 graduation, Sonya Arduser earned an associate of arts degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk. As she looks ahead, she might considering moving elsewhere, she said, but for now she and her husband, Travis, live on an acreage near Pilger. She serves as a vice president at Pinnacle Bank in Wisner.
Next up is Kathie Peterson, who earned her W-P diploma in 1996. A Northeast degree followed in office technology, and today she is a loan officer at Citizens State Bank in Wisner. She dates another Wisner-Pilger graduate, Luke Frerichs of Pilger.
Peterson’s next oldest sister is Heather Ott, administrative assistant at Wisner-Pilger Schools, where she earned her own diploma in 1992. She wanted to return home eventually, she said, but those plans sped up after her husband, Steve, became involved in his family’s farming operation. After earning a degree in business finance from Wayne State College and missing the closeness of her family, she found employment at Wisner as well.
Tammie is married to Shane Batenhorst. Following her 1990 graduation, she attended classes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. With no car, she was able to come home only three times a year. Knowing that her family was gathering without her, she switched to Northeast Community College, where she earned her licensed practical nursing degree. She is employed at Franciscan Healthcare, West Point.
The oldest of the sisters — and the only one who didn’t return to Wisner after college — is Angie Cargill. A 1988 W-P graduate, she earned her teaching certification at Wayne State College. She lives at Scotia and teaches at St. Mary’s Elementary School at Ord.
Angie can’t always make it home when her sisters and their families gather. They miss her when she’s not with them, such as when they take a family photo and she’s not in it or when they gather for family dinners and her place isn’t set.
Although her sisters are hours away, a first cousin, Dawn Erickson, lives near Angie, making her home in nearby Erickson.
“She’s a piece of home,” Angie said. “We have a tremendous amount in common.”
Both are teachers, recently widowed, and work to keep their family’s farm going.
Although Angie no longer lives in Wisner, the community remains close to her heart, especially recently. Her husband died in May of this year, and on Sept. 11, the community held a fundraiser on her behalf, incorporating a car show and barbecue cook-off with a Husker game and dance.
Angie’s mother, Faye, believes the family has been set apart from others, with so many daughters in the family. Living nearby, with five daughters, was the family of Gail and the late Doug Malchow. Although some more recent arrivals to Wisner may not know Angie, they probably know one of the Bremerman family.
Of the 20 Bremerman grandchildren, only six are boys, one born to each of the Bremerman daughters. With the exception of one, all live in Nebraska. Many are attending or have attended Wisner-Pilger Schools as their mothers did, and some grades have had as many as three Bremerman cousins at the same time.
Perhaps the sisters’ closeness can be traced back to their work on the farm together, baling hay, feeding livestock, helping farrow pigs, gathering eggs, watching gates and alleviating barns of their manure.
At the end of the day, they say, “Family’s always been there for us.”