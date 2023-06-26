MADISON — As is routine, the Madison County Board of Commissioners reviewed office budgets and fund balances last week.
Unlike many years, however, the county board did not need to consider any resolutions to transfer budget authority to cover offices that did not have adequate funds to complete the fiscal year.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county board was the closest one to going over its budget but still was $1,600 under budget.
“I commend our elected officials and their offices because we’ve pretty much held them to a zero percentage increase in operations,” Uhlir said. “They’ve all done very well in managing their money.”
With a lot of people in the county reporting significant valuation increases in recent weeks, there has been talk that entities that receive property taxes will keep their levy the same and then take a significant increase in revenue from the increased valuations.
Uhlir said the county’s goal each year is to limit property tax revenues to what they were the previous year because valuations do increase. Sometimes it is more than other years.
Last year, for example, the county was looking at a levy reduction and then the sheriff’s office received a large grant, Uhlir said.
The county is still determining where cash on hand will be, but looking at the preliminary budget, it does look favorable. It includes a projected 3% increase in wages for employees, but the hope is that the levy will be able to be lowered, Uhlir said.
“I met someone walking out the door today,” Uhlir said last week. “I know him, and I asked him how his day was. He said, ‘It was good until I came in here to protest my taxes.’ ”
Uhlir said it is worth noting that the county’s share of the overall property tax burden is about 20% of the property tax bill.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said it is important to keep in mind that valuations aren’t figured randomly but are based on actual sales.
“If you look at what stuff is selling for, it is just ridiculous,” Stinson said.
Uhlir said the valuations also are a year behind, so they don’t necessarily reflect all the interest rate jumps that have slowed the housing market recently.
“The market drives our valuations,” Uhlir said.
And in talking to Jeff Hackerott, the county’s assessor, Uhlir said that if the county doesn’t raises its valuations, the state will come in and do the valuations.
Increased valuations aren’t all bad.
“It tells you if you were to get out of your home or your properties, your investment is growing,” Uhlir said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said when looking at health insurance going up about 17% last year, although it was much less this year, it can be difficult to keep spending down.
Even if inflation goes up 6% or 7%, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t areas that have gone up considerably more than that, he said.
“We will try and lower the levy because we know valuations (are going up),” Schmidt said.
Commissioners will receive the certified valuations in late August and hold a public hearing on the next fiscal year budget in September. The county runs on cash reserves until the budget is approved.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said probably the biggest reason that people give when they protest their valuations is that they have not made any improvements to their property.
“Unfortunately, there are probably properties around (them) that have sold higher,” she said.
Stinson said a good question to ask is if a person would be willing to sell the property for what its valuation is. Oftentimes, the protester will say no because they would want more, he said.
The state expects property to be assessed at 95% to 100% of market value, Stinson said.