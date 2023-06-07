Housekeeping related to the city’s 2021 annexation took center stage as the Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday morning.
Commissioners conducted a public hearing to amend the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction (ETJ) map for the city to reflect changes that took place during the annexation. The city’s ETJ involves unincorporated areas that are up to 2 miles beyond and adjacent to the city’s corporate boundaries that reflect the same zoning regulations, property use regulations and construction with the same force and effect as if they were within city limits.
“The ETJ does not automatically extend within the annexation,” said city planner Valerie Grimes. “It’s a two-step, separate process.”
Grimes said this part of the process took a little longer because the city did not have accurate mapping in the south and southwest areas of the city, and it took time to perform the mapping for accurate information.
No one from the public spoke in favor of or against the amendment during the meeting, but a couple of the commissioners asked for clarification on the process.
Grimes explained that the ETJ map shows straight lines because engineering takes points of the new city limits and makes an arc that extends 2 miles out. The arc is then pulled back, she said.
“If that arc doesn’t take in a full quarter-quarter section, we move it back to the quarter-quarter line,” she said. “It’s easier to handle that way. We’re not hopefully cutting too many (properties) in half or something like that.”
Grimes also said zoning variations between county and city areas are determined within the ETJ amendment by maps and charts that are written as part of the city code.
“There is no wondering what you’re going to be coming in at,” she said. “We (the city) only have one ag zoning. Madison County has Ag Transition, Ag-1 and Ag-2. Anybody with ag (zoning) comes in as our ag (zoning). We tried to keep it as similar as possible.”
Upon closure of the public hearing, commissioners voted unanimously to recommend amending the ETJ map.