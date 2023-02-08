There’s a growing segment of the population that likes to travel around the country in a recreational vehicle.
And when they aren’t traveling, those living in their RVs need a place to stay. Sometimes it might be for a few days for a special event, or sometimes it might be several months to be with family and friends.
Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska also have a lot of construction taking place, with some of the projects bringing in workers from other areas. An increasing number of those working from outside the area are living in temporary housing such as an RV, but they need a place to keep their RVs.
Sometimes it can be a year or longer, depending on the construction project. And according to RV park representatives, oftentimes they now have to live in another community and travel to Norfolk.
Those were among the reasons given Tuesday before the Norfolk Planning Commission for a proposed zoning change, plat and conditional use permit that would allow an RV park to be developed.
Details were given and then questions came from the public and commissioners for nearly 90 minutes.
The request came from Park Mobile Home Court of Knoxville, Tennessee, and would require a zoning change from C-3 (Service Commercial District) and R-M (Mobile Home District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) on about 19 acres generally located at 915 Bonita Drive. The area is south of the Elkhorn River, with an eastern and western entrance to Bonita Drive.
Overall, the park would include 47 sites for RVs and a yet to be determined number of spots for the mobile homes. When it was originally developed, there weren’t many rules for mobile homes, so the final number has yet to be determined, but it will be considerably less dense than previously, developers said.
At one time, part of the property was used as a mobile home park that started in the 1950s when it was considered in the country, far away from the city limits.
All of the requests were postponed for consideration until more specifics could be figured out, possibly in two weeks.
Brandon Schilling of the Saratoga Group presented slides and discussed the proposal. Schilling said the Saratoga Group is an owner-operator of mobile home and manufactured housing parks throughout the United States. It owns and operates in more than 90 communities.
“We have never sold one of our communities that we purchased,” Schilling said. “We buy them, then we invest in them and then we operate them for the long term.”
Schilling said the mobile home community his group is purchasing consists of both RVs and manufactured homes. The RV use goes back to sometime in the 1990s but never was part of the zoning, he said.
The landscape already consists of many mature trees, with industrial use mostly zoned around the area. There is an open area on one end that at one time was a sewage pond that has been filled in, as the area is now connected to city sewer and water.
“We’re interested in creating a high degree of separation between the existing manufactured home community, as well as the existing commercial uses around there,” Schilling said. “We’re interested in creating the type of atmosphere that you would typically have around an RV park.”
More landscaping is planned on the north and south sides, including “heavy evergreen trees” to buffer the area. The proposed density in the park is 300% less than what already exists in the community, he said.
Setbacks are three times what they are currently in the existing RV park.
Schilling showed slides of what the park would look like based on other parks his company operates, including a tree on each site, picnic table, paved roads and a dog park and an amenities area.
There also would be an age limit on all incoming RVs. There is an application process and background check for applicants at the park, Schilling said.
The company also is interested in upgrading the existing community out there.
Schilling said it would like to bring in 10 new homes, which would be a significant upgrade to what exists there now. In addition, it has received bids and would plan to do $80,000 in tree trimming, do a general community cleanup, remove old buildings and install a new community playground.