MADISON — There’s a new leader of the Madison County Historical Society and a new spirit of cooperation with the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Bev Wolverton, president of the historical society, introduced herself to the county board during its meeting on Tuesday.
“I’m the new president,” she said. “I have not been there a year yet.”
Wolverton provided the county board with written background information on the museum that the historical society operates in Madison, along with answers to questions the board had asked.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he knows Wolverton has put in a lot of work already, and he appreciates everything she has done and will do.
For many years, Madison County provided the historical society with funds to help supplement its operations. Eventually, there were concerns with what some of the funds were being used for, including repairs to a private train collection that was not owned by the historical society or county.
Both the historical society and county are preparing to sign an agreement that spells out the roles of each party. Plans also include an annual presentation to the county board of how funds will be spent, similar to what the librarians do each year around budget time.
“I think there is a certain level of trust that is being built here now,” Uhlir said. “We got very specific now in what we would and wouldn’t cover.”
Commissioner Eric Stinson said he also appreciated all the detail that Wolverton provided.
The only thing the county still would like to see is more financial aspects or the budget.
“We want to support you,” Uhlir said, “but we want to be as frugal as possible.”
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, also reviewed the proposed agreement. The agreement caps the amount the county would provide at $15,000 annually.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said the agreement is to provide the historical society with a certain amount of money, but then it would be up to the historical society to determine how it would use the funds.
Pruss said the funds that the county provides the historical society come from the county’s inheritance fund, which is not part of the property tax dollars that are levied.
Wolverton said there are other volunteers, including one woman who comes each week and a man who helps with heavy lifting.
Some of the younger board members also know how to help with the exhibits and have new ideas on how to do things, she said.