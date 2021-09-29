MADISON — There will be another source of dirt for contractors in the Norfolk area.
Following a public hearing, the Madison County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve a conditional-use permit for a commercial dirt operation request from Roger and Jean Ellenberger on their property at 2710 N. 61st St.
When the permit was considered last month by the Madison County Joint Planning Commission, it appeared many residents in the area were against it, although many of their concerns were somewhat alleviated when it was learned that full trucks would not be able to use 61st Street.
The street was recently reconstructed. Residents said given how long they had to wait for it to be improved, they didn’t want trucks destroying it.
Heather McWhorter, planning and zoning administrator, said the road haul agreement includes that if the roads are damaged from trucks hauling dirt, the Ellenbergers will have to pay to have them repaired.
Commissioners asked who will determine road damage. McWhorter said Dick Johnson, the county roads superintendent, would make that determination.
Ellenberger said they are seeking the permit because they want to remove dirt from a hill they have that causes road issues with snow removal and fences to be fixed because of snow piling up.
Removing the dirt from the hill should greatly improve that, he said. They also are saving the topsoil and will reseed it to grass when completed.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he has concerns that the county is trying to prevent a public road paid for by taxpayers from being excluded for use by some.
“It’s a public road,” he said. “That bothers me. We built up a road and now we can’t use it.”
McWhorter said it also is possible the road gets damaged anyway because the county hauling dirt is excluded from the road agreement. In addition, other commercial trucks could be hauling other types of loads that damage it, she said.
The permit calls for commercial trucks hauling dirt to go from the Ellenbergers west on Eisenhower Avenue to 549th Avenue — also known as the Pierce Road — then south to Highway 275. Returning empty trucks would go north up 37th Street, then west to the Ellenbergers.
Schmidt said it would help if dirt haulers would not overload trucks, but he recognizes that it isn’t always possible to tell without a scale. Schmidt said he also doesn’t want to require them to have to load each truck and weigh it before leaving.
Uhlir said part of the issue is that the sheriff’s department doesn’t have a scale either to check the trucks.
That’s probably why the road haul agreement calls for loaded trucks not to use 61st Street, he said.