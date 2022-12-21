MADISON — As Madison County Attorney Joe Smith answered questions Tuesday, it soon became apparent that there were still a lot of unknowns about the alleged theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the North Fork Area Transit Authority.
That in part prompted the Madison County Board of Commissioners to vote to conduct its own audit separate from any other audits that might be taking place.
The county board took that action following about a 20-minute executive session during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Before the executive session, Smith told the county board that he estimates the cost will be about $350 to $425 per hour to conduct the audit.
Smith said he already began the audit process on Monday, making a few phone calls.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said everyone wants answers now about what happened.
“We don’t want any stones unturned. We want to know what actually happened here, and I think that’s part of finding this out (through the audit).”
Jeff Stewart, who is the suspended manager of the North Fork Area Transit, was named in an arrest warrant last Friday.
Stewart is being sought on one count of theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The charge is a result of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into allegations that Stewart was stealing large amounts of money from the organization, mostly through credit card purchases.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt, who moved to have Smith hire the auditors, requested that the audit be “expeditious” and a “full audit.” Schmidt asked if the City of Norfolk might be willing to help contribute.
Smith said he would contact the city to see if it would.
Corey Granquist, a member of the Norfolk City Council, asked what might be gained by having another audit, especially since the state’s mobilization team was going to be doing a full audit.
The information from that audit should be given to everyone, including the county, Granquist said.
Uhlir said it was his understanding that the state mobilization team’s audit would focus on the viability or the solvency of the agency and how it might move forward.
Smith said he doesn’t want to duplicate efforts, but he does want to make sure that the county has some independence in an audit.
Last summer, Madison County paid NFAT $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for a building to house buses and other vehicles used by the transit.
Schmidt also asked if some funds are uncovered through the audit, could the county or anyone defrauded get any funds back?
Smith said he isn’t aware of any assets or any possible joint efforts underway to recover any assets of NFAT.
“That’s not something I have great big hopes for,” Smith said. “However, there are some things that I think can be done (if some funds are discovered).”
Uhlir said the county board would review its agreement with NFAT during its second meeting of next year, likely on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Representatives of NFAT will be invited to the meeting.
“By then, I’m hoping this gives them notice of ‘Show us where you are going.’ Obviously, we trusted them,” Uhlir said.
Schmidt said the county doesn’t have any ill will toward NFAT.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said NFAT was providing a “good, public service” to not just Norfolk, but also Madison County and beyond, but commissioners said many people also had been hurt by the missing funds.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; Joe Smith, county attorney, about 10 from the public and four reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours and 30 minutes, including two executive sessions.
