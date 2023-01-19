Comic and actor Erik Griffin always felt he had a calling for comedy but was at a point in his life where that wasn’t his main pursuit.
Knowing life can go by quickly, Griffin said he decided to follow his passion.
“I just didn’t want to wake up at my age now and be like, ‘Why didn’t I try that at least?’ ” Griffin said. “Most people don’t follow their dreams. Most people don’t think it’s possible so they don’t want to give it a chance. They forward to the failures that didn’t happen yet.”
After working in an office and coaching basketball, Griffin has found success in comedy. He’s a 20-year comic with acting experience in such shows as “Workaholics” and such films as “Murder Mystery,” starring Adam Sandler.
Griffin is bringing his comic talents to Norfolk as he’s set to perform at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday at District Event Center, 218 W. Norfolk Ave.
Griffin traced his comedy roots back to a young age. He described himself as the class clown, entertaining his friends and family with his jokes.
“I was always able to express myself with humor,” he said. “And then when I realized you can do (comedy) as a profession, it was a no-brainer. But it took me a long time to get there because the business of comedy is different than being funny.”
Griffin credited Eddie Murphy as his biggest comedic influence. He said Murphy was the first person who was essentially getting paid to be silly.
“At the time, that’s what I thought, but I realize now how much talent he has,” Griffin said. “But at that time, he made it look so effortless that I went, ‘I want to do what this guy is doing.’ ”
He’s also taken inspiration from people he’s worked with over the past few years. He listed comics Sandler and Jim Carrey and actor Patrick Stewart as amazing people to work with, noting all of their work ethics.
Sandler has an incredible knowledge of making movies, Griffin said. Carrey was an amazing storyteller, recalling performing at The Comedy Store, which entertained the cast of “I’m Dying Up Here,” a Carrey-produced show, starring Griffin. Lastly, Stewart showed Griffin how vital it is to stay present on set.
“There have been so many people who I’ve worked with,” Griffin said. “... I saw these greats and professionals be professionals and really take their art seriously. I was in awe every time I was around them.”
Although he’s enjoyed acting, Griffin said his first love is comedy.
He’s looking forward to the upcoming show in Norfolk. He said his set, in part, would see him talk talking about recently getting married.
Griffin also jokingly warned his material is about family but it isn’t particularly family friendly.
“I’m out there,” he said. “I really go for it. I’m not for the faint of heart sometimes. I push the envelope and boundary. … It’s adults talking about adult stuff.”