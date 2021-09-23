Coloring contest prizes included colored bunnies and chicks

When I was young, one of the highlights of spring was the appearance of pastel-colored bunnies and chicks in the window of the Norfolk Hatchery, which was located on South Third Street, next to the former Grand Theater. The building was recently demolished as part of the renovation of the theater into apartments. It’s destined to be an outdoor living space for apartment tenants.
I’m sure I’m not the only one in town who remembers the colored bunnies and chicks In fact, when searching through the Daily News digital archives, I discovered an advertisement in the April 18, 1968, paper for a children’s coloring contest sponsored by the Norfolk Hatchery. The first prize was a colored rabbit; second prize was four colored chicks; and third prize was two colored chicks. Runners-up received movie passes. Today, children might prefer movie passes over live rabbits or chickens, unless of course they live in the country. There are enough rabbits running around neighborhoods without adding to the population. I don’t think chickens are allowed within the city limits, but I could be wrong.
If there was a city ordinance banning chickens in town back in the 1960s, my mother knowingly or unknowingly defied it by buying colored chicks for us at Easter. We kept them in a box in the garage or, if the weather was too cold, in the kitchen, where they kept us entertained. At night, the box was covered with a light blanket or towel to keep the chicks warm and, hopefully, put them to sleep. Peeping was cute during the day but not so much at night.
Unfortunately, baby chicks go from fuzzy fur balls to hens and roosters that need more space than a cardboard box can provide. So, the box and the chicks were loaded into the car and taken to my grandparents’ farm west of Madison, where they spent their days doing what chickens do — pecking around the yard, eating and drinking, and providing eggs and meat to my grandparents and others. (I won’t get into chicken-butchering stories here.)
The colored chicks we brought to the farm coexisted with my grandparent’s yellow chicks just fine. As they grew, their yellow fuzz gave way to white feathers (grandma wasn’t into fancy breeds, at least not that I recall), although specks of pink and blue sometimes clung to the feathers, allowing us to identify which chickens were “ours.” Eventually, most of them ended up in the frying pan or soup pot.
Samuel Scherwin began Norfolk Hatchery in 1929. It was located in several places before moving to Third Street in 1938.