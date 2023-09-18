College levy to remain flat, budget to jump nearly 10%

A plan to keep Northeast Community College’s property tax levy flat and allow a 9.26% increase in the next fiscal year’s budget was discussed at last week’s college board of governors meeting at the Lifelong Learning Center. No action was taken.
Scott Gray, vice president of administrative services and general counsel, presented a preliminary budget to board members with a number of revenue and expenditure projections. If the presented budget holds, property taxpayers in the college’s 20-county service area will again pay 7.25 cents per $100 of valuation for the college’s 2023-24 budget.
And because that levy is accompanied with an overall projected tax valuation increase of 9.26% in the service area, Northeast finds itself on “the pink postcard,” which lists the entities that exceeded last year’s property tax request by 2% plus the percentage of real valuation growth.
But to meet growing needs involving enrollment growth and competitive compensation and benefit packages for staff, the college has required a property tax asking of about $35.3 million in the next fiscal year budget.
“This is based on the board members keeping the levy at 7.25 cents,” Gray said.
College president Leah Barrett pointed to the college’s dedication to being responsible with its tax funding and its intention to continue doing so, and expanded on the growing needs mentioned previously that has required the tax asking to increase in the coming budget:
— Technology improvements to keep up with industry standards, as well as ensuring the safety and security of college data.
— Building and other capital improvements, which the college wants to fund through saved funds.
“I know that last year there seemed to be some sentiment among taxpayers that being on the postcard meant the government entity was a free spender. I can only speak for Northeast, and that is certainly not the case here,” she said.
The college has lowered its property tax levy in the past two years and requested fewer dollars in its property tax asking in three out of the past four years, according to a press release made available shortly after Thursday’s meeting.
The release also mentioned how the college’s property tax asking included a “modest” increase last year and, in each of the prior three years, the total property tax asking decreased from the prior year, equating to a 1.39% increase over the past four years. The release noted how that increment is “significantly less” than the rate of inflation.
“Prior to last year, Northeast had not asked for more property tax dollars than the previous year since the 2018-19 fiscal year. Even with an increase in tax asking for this year, Northeast’s property tax asking will only average 2.14% annually over the past five years,” the release read.
In an attempt to be receptive to taxpayer perspectives, Northeast will participate in the Madison County joint meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Lifelong Learning Center. The board will act on its levy and approve its budget at a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
As additional relief to taxpayers, 100% of the property tax paid to support the community college can be rebated as part of the individual’s or family’s income tax filing. This begins in the 2023 income tax filing year and will continue in the successive years.