At the state one-act competition Friday, the Norfolk High cast caught the attention of and captivated many with its performance of “Urinetown.” However, the crew behind the excitement had been preparing for such a performance since August.
The one-act technical team, spearheaded by director Tony Chambers, began preparing for its “Urinetown” rendition at the start of the school year. The team is divided into seven different crews: Set, props, makeup, costumes, sound, lights and the newest addition — publicity.
Erin Eisenbraun, a member of the costumes crew, described the process behind making the costumes for the actors. The crew starts by looking at the script, which gets finalized around late August. From there, the crew will have a meeting and pitch ideas.
“After that, we’ll start looking at local businesses and online stores to see what they have. If there’s pieces we like, but don’t exactly fit the atmosphere of the play, we’ll edit those costumes later on. It’s about a two-month process,” Eisenbraun said.
Along with costume design comes makeup looks. Torrance Tso, a member of the four-person makeup crew, said it takes about a month to finalize makeup looks for each actor.
“With each makeup look, we go through a lot of trial and errors. That’s because we try not to make the looks look too simple, but not too difficult or complicated since we’re usually putting makeup on the actors during bus rides,” Tso said.
Each main performer also gets a specialized box of makeup that includes a specific set of makeup, which Tso said can speed up the application process.
Cora McFarlane, a member of the props crew, also spoke of the process behind prop design. Norfolk High has a storage area where props from past play productions are kept. Prop crew members typically will go through that storage area to find props that fit that year’s play. Most of the props needed are already in possession in the storage room, but some items students must make or modify.
“For example, there is a desk that (Alex Cook) carries around at the beginning of the show. Originally, the desk didn’t fit the overall ‘vibe,’ but we painted it so that it would. (Grace Reedy) also holds a book during the performance, and we also painted over that,” McFarlane said.
What is perhaps the lengthiest process behind the entire play production is set design. Zoe Threm, a member of the set crew, and Chambers described the factors considered for a one-act set design.
The traveling aspect is what makes it different from any other theater program. They have to be able to make durable set pieces that constantly get loaded off and onto buses and stages. The sound and lights crew also have to learn a different system every time they travel.
“It really is about adaptability at different stages in different places,” Chambers said.
“Once the script is finished, we’ll look through it and get a general sense of what the stage is going to look like. For ‘Urinetown,’ we included a brown, earthy-toned, rusty and dirty set design. We wanted it to look like it was from a poor part of town, which is basically where the whole play is” Threm said.