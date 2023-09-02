PIERCE — A pair of Lincoln residents appeared in court Thursday on several felony charges connected to illegal possession of firearms and a series of alleged thefts in Pierce County earlier this summer.
Gary Winchel, 31, pleaded not guilty to two theft charges filed against him this week. He pleaded not guilty in July to two counts each of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person — second offense and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Second-offense possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1B felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years. The stolen firearm charges are both punishable by up to 20 years of incarceration.
Nicole Jensen, 36, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of possession of a stolen firearm and theft. Each of her four charges are Class 2A felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
An investigation into Winchel’s and Jensen’s alleged crimes resulted from a series of reported thefts from vehicles and a stolen four-wheeler between June 26 and June 30 in Plainview, Pierce and rural parts of the county.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was able to connect a U-Haul van involved in suspicious activity to Winchel and Jensen, according to an arrest affidavit. One witness had seen the U-Haul parked at a residence on Court Street in Pierce.
On July 1, authorities made contact with Winchel and Jensen, who were inside the U-Haul. Jensen allegedly was wearing the same clothing that day that she had been observed wearing on a surveillance video. Her shoe pattern also was consistent with that of the pattern found in the dirt near where the stolen four-wheeler was recovered.
Winchel, on the other hand, allegedly was in possession of a key to the stolen four-wheeler. The sole of Winchel’s shoe also was consistent with prints seen at the location where the four-wheeler was located, according to authorities.
During a search of the cabin of the U-Haul, according to the affidavit, officers located a stolen 9mm pistol with three loaded magazines, a stolen shotgun with a loaded holster, pipes with white residue, a tin container with white powder, a concealment holster for the pistol and open alcoholic containers.
Found in the rear of the U-Haul were a stolen laptop and keys belonging to multiple vehicles that were stolen in the days prior.
Winchel has prior firearms-related convictions. In 2011, he was sentenced to prison in Hall County for attempted possession of a stolen firearm, attempted possession of alprazolam and first-degree forgery. He spent about a year in prison.
In 2014, he was sentenced to prison a second time in Hall County for two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, three counts of theft, aiding and abetting burglary and unlawful circulation of a financial transaction device. He spent more than 5 years in prison before being released in February 2020.
He is being held at the Pierce County Jail on $500,000 bail.
Jensen is being held in the Madison County Jail on unrelated charges. Bail in her Pierce County case was reduced in county court from $200,000 to $100,000 in July.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fifth offense, driving during revocation, failure to appear
— Noe A. Larios-Ramos, 28, 906 S. 15th St., pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine
— William D. Anson, 39, Pierce County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999)
— Joshua J. Arrowood, 39, Pierce County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Postrelease supervision violation on the convictions of attempted second-degree assault, terroristic threats
— Jared A. Blevins, 38, Pierce, denied violating his postrelease supervision.
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon
— Sadie M. Eberhardt, 39, Creighton, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
— Deboraha A. Higgs, 62, Plainview, tested positive for methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Higgs’ bail and remanded her custody to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more), driving under suspension, driving left of center, driving on the shoulder
— Ryan C. Johnson, 45, Pierce County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Christopher J. Miller, 42, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of heroin, driving under the influence of drugs
— Isaiah B. Pearce, 40, Plainview, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Burglary, criminal mischief ($5,000 or more)
— Cisco S. Rhinehart, 29, homeless, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Ginny L. Willits, 40, Neligh, admitted to violating her probation.