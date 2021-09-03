CLEARWATER — Jaci Bruhn has always lived around Clearwater, but for 19 years she would make the trek to Norfolk to work as a hairstylist.
She said even though the drive could be lengthy, and at times a little treacherous in the winter, she had found a family at the Hair Studio, where she rented her own chair.
As her three children grew up, the draw to be closer to home became stronger. She finally decided it was time to open her own business and purchased a property in Clearwater in early 2021.
Construction began in March, and on June 8, Roots by Jaci opened its doors to its first clients.
“When I moved here, a lot of people asked me if I was going to start up a shop,” Bruhn said. “My kids had activities and I thought I was spending a lot of time on the road. I just wanted to be closer to them. So I decided to try it and it’s been going really well. I actually love it and the people are great.”
Bruhn said she picked the location on Nebraska Street because it’s right off Main Street, near the library and park.
Roots by Jaci is one of two hair salons in Clearwater. Bruhn is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. most weekdays, and she works Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings. Her hours do vary because of her children, so she encourages people to make appointments. But she does accept walk-ins.
Bruhn said she loves doing haircuts, coloring and styles. She also offers eyebrow treatments and facial waxing.
Her business has room for two stylists, but Bruhn said she doesn’t know if she would want to hire someone else. She loves doing hair by herself and meeting new people.
“I’m not a great boss because I don’t like conflict,” she said. “When I was 19 and 20, I worked at Cost Cutters, and I managed that, but I didn’t like it. I kind of like it just being me.”
Bruhn has been doing pretty well by herself, with a steady stream of customers coming in for services weekly. She doesn’t know how many clients she sees on a daily basis, but one time she counted 23 — of course, that was a big haircut day, she said.
While she’s busy as a hairstylist, Bruhn also has been incorporating something new into her business — a women’s clothing boutique. Half of her salon is filled with colorful tops, dresses and pants. Customers can try on items in fitting rooms, too.
She buys clothing from two wholesale companies and is still learning the ins and outs of selling apparel.
“I’m flying by the seat of my pants on that,” Bruhn said about starting her boutique. “It’s very laid back, but it’s going very well. I’ve had a lot of people come in and shop. You kind of figure out what brands work and do not work, what people like.”
Bruhn said her main challenge owning her business so far is there aren’t enough hours in a day. But she never gets tired of being a hairstylist, even after nearly two decades.
Hair styling has been part of Bruhn's life since she was born. Her mom worked at a salon when she was little. Memories she remembers vividly are the ones when she was playing dolls with her sister, who played a banker while she played a hairdresser.
“I’ve never wanted to do anything different, and I like it,” she said. “I get to visit with different people, and I love doing little kids because they get all excited. I very much enjoy my job, it’s definitely my ‘out’ — my social life.”