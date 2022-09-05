CLARKSON — Quintessence Indra is a keeper of the bees.
The 21-year-old from Clarkson started beekeeping during her sophomore and junior years of high school. She looked into beekeeping for an FFA proficiency project. After talking with other beekeepers in the area and reading as many books — cover to cover — on the topic as she could, she knew it was time to order her equipment, supplies and her bees
“Beekeeping has been something that I have become very fond of and enjoy doing. The bees smell good. Although I know this sounds odd, their wax has a unique smell that I really like,” Indra said.
Indra, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, has a small beekeeping operation with only four hives, so it does not take a long time to collect the honey, she said.
After the bees have collected the nectar, dried it and stored it in the capped cells that make up the frames inside their hives, it is ready to be harvested. Once the frames of dried and capped honey are collected, the frames are uncapped and spun in a honey extractor to collect the honey. The raw honey is then filtered and bottled.
It is an afternoon project for her and her family, which includes parents Dale and Laurie Indra of Clarkson, and three brothers, Keaton, Paxten and Dexter.
Indra said honey doesn’t expire, but it may crystallize. Honey has anti-bacterial and anti-septic benefits and makes for a great substitute for sugar in recipes, she added, but babies under the age of one year should not be given raw honey as it is not safe.
Although some people may believe that beekeeping has a certain season it is in fact not seasonal, Indra said. In the fall and spring, it is important to feed the hive to ensure their survival over winter and to make sure they get a good start in the spring. Although beekeeping slows down in the winter, there is still upkeep and monitoring of the hives.
Indra said bees create their own heat over the winter, and they survive from the honey that they have collected prior to winter.
“The honeybees (at our place) largely benefit from our water garden in our backyard. Although honeybees can be temperamental, overall honeybees are very docile and don’t really bother unless they are bothered,” she said.
Larger beekeepers may take their hives to other states for busy pollination times over the winter. Yet there is always a demand for honey, so just like the bees not being seasonal neither are the honey sales, she said.
Indra said her honey is sold through Indra’s Unique Pond Designs, a retail store at her home, and she is working on expanding to sell more honey.
“My honey in the past is usually very light in color with a sweet floral aroma and taste,” Quintessence said.