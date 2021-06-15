Civil War soldiers remembered at rites

Buried only a year apart in neighboring counties, the last Civil War soldiers to be buried in Knox and Pierce counties were honored Saturday afternoon. In two ceremonies conducted by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, the military service of Pvt. Charles Pangburn and Pvt. Ransom Kile was recognized.
The Last Soldier Project is a national push of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, a current-day organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of those who fought to save the Union. Each state across the nation recognizes these last soldiers in a particular fashion. In Northeast Nebraska, they are memorialized with a special ceremony.
Both services were led by Norm Weber, camp commander of Harrison Camp 53-2, based in Wisner. Also taking part were Plainview American Legion Post 148 and Creighton’s American Legion Post 74 and VFW Post 1151, plus members of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War from Wisner.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War chaplain Glenn Keitzmann of Carroll gave the invocation at both services.
Ransom “Rant” Kile, the last of the Civil War soldiers to be buried in Pierce County, was born in 1835 in Knox County, Ohio. Enlisted in Company A of the 73rd Indiana Volunteer Infantry, he served 10 months before contracting typhoid fever and subsequently being sent home to die. He recovered, however, and re-enlisted in Company E 33rd Regiment, taking part in the Siege of Atlanta and William Tecumseh Sherman’s “march to the sea.” Kile died in 1933 at the age of 97 and was buried in the Plainview Memorial Cemetery.
Charles Pangburn, the last Civil War soldier to be buried in Knox County, was born in 1846 in Oswego County, New York. He enlisted in Company H 88th Illinois Volunteer Infantry in 1862. He mustered out in 1865 and moved to Nebraska to homestead 5 miles northwest of Creighton.
Following his death in 1934 at the age of 88, he was buried in Creighton’s Greenwood Cemetery. He is among 50 known Civil War soldiers to be buried in that cemetery.
Kile was a member of the Grand Army of the Republic Post 193 J.G. Lanman, and Pangburn was a charter member of the GAR W.H. Irwin Post 70.
Weber noted that World War I veterans would have completed the military honors at the Civil War veterans’ funerals.
The Last Soldier Project had its beginnings in 1995 when a push was made to identify all Civil War veterans’ graves in the state.
At the time, 700 Nebraska cemeteries were walked, with volunteers locating more than 19,000 graves. In 2003, the national SUVCW formulated the Last Soldier Project. In Nebraska, ceramic medallions are added to Civil War and Grand Army of the Republic flag holders; a smartphone will give access to information about each soldier via the QR readers.