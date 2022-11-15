So, what now? That’s the question many Norfolkans are asking after a proposed $68 million sales tax bond initiative failed in last Tuesday’s election.
The proposed bond would have used a half-percent sales tax increase to pay for overdue improvements to city streets and the police station, as well as paying for improvements to the facilities at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and a new 54,000-square-foot aquatics center, which has been the subject of significant conjecture in the community.
Before the bond failure, opponents of the issue alleged that the city was misprioritizing wants versus needs and that burdening taxpayers with paying for all of these improvements as part of one bond package was fiscally irresponsible.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, however, disagreed, saying that all of the proposed improvement initiatives related to the bond were needed for the city’s positive growth and development.
While voters rejected the tax hike by a margin of almost two to one, the failure of the bond measure doesn’t alleviate the need for the proposed improvements.
While city officials acknowledge that Tuesday’s result was unexpected, they stress the importance of working to find other alternatives to pay for the improvements.
Moenning said that he, along with city officials and council members, will continue working to find the best possible solutions for moving forward with the needed improvements and will strive to keep lines of communication open with the community.
“That continual process will guide discussions as we collectively explore ways to keep Norfolk a safe, growing community into the future,” Moenning said.
Unfortunately, however, there are no clear answers today.
Long overdue
What everyone seems to agree on is that repairs to city streets and renovations to the Norfolk Police Division are long overdue and should be a top priority for the city in the coming years.
With the failure of the bond, Norfolk Chief of Police Don Miller said that, at the moment, there isn’t another plan for how the needed renovations to the police department are made.
“We don’t have a plan B,” Miller said. “The idea was to go for the sales tax initiative. I, and the elective officials, recognized that we clearly have a need.”
Originally built in 1986 to house 43 police personnel, the building now has 67 officers and support staff who are having to utilize workspaces in the middle of hallways and in evidence storage areas, simply because there isn’t enough space available.
Additionally, last year the department‘s dispatch facility was upgraded to become a regional police dispatch center, which services a total of 18 agencies, including Norfolk police, Madison County and Stanton County, Miller said.
Adding a state-of-the-art dispatch facility, however, meant sacrificing training and conference rooms that were frequently used by the department. As of now, officers and staff must use offsite training rooms at the fire station or at one of the local churches.
While work has been done to improve parking and maximize internal space, other than the dispatch center, no significant renovation work has been undertaken at the police department since its original construction.
Earlier this year, GMLV Architecture out of Kansas City was hired to complete design work on proposed police station renovations, but with the failure of the bond on Election Day, the needed renovations will again be placed on hold while city leaders determine how to foot the bill.
Miller said that while the department has obviously outgrown its current offices, that’s not the only difficulty he’s facing as the result of the department’s outdated facilities.
“Hiring and retention right now is a huge problem. I can’t hire cops and I can’t keep cops,” Miller said.
“If you’re looking at becoming a police officer, and you come into Norfolk police and you look at our facility and see that’s it’s too small, it’s outdated and run-down, and we clearly don’t have the space that we need for functioning properly, or you go to another community and they do have those facilities, which one will you be drawn to?” Miller added.
The project overview for the police facility expansion lists numerous repair and renovation items for the department, including expanded work areas for staff, a juvenile observation and holding area, dressing and shower facilities for officers and the addition of a multipurpose classroom and training area to be utilized by other area law enforcement agencies, in addition to Norfolk PD.
Estimated project total for the police facility improvements is $8.5 million and would equip the department to meet its growth needs roughly 15 years into the future.
As Miller pointed out, however, it’s his job to educate, but not advocate, when it comes to the needed improvements. While he can explain current circumstances and make recommendations, ultimately, it’s up to city officials to figure out how to pay for it.
Until that time, Miller said, the department would continue to provide a high level of service to the community, regardless of facility limitations.
“We’ve been operating this way for a long time, and we’ll continue operating this way. There are challenges, but cops are problem solvers, and we’ll keep on doing what we’re doing,” Miller said.
On the cheap
If you’ve spent much time behind the wheel lately, its easy to see that the need for repairs and maintenance on city streets in Norfolk is equally as critical. City officials have said that Norfolk is years behind when it comes to maintaining certain aspects of the city’s infrastructure, including streets.
“We’ve attempted to make some of these needed street repairs on the cheap,” Moenning said. “When it comes to infrastructure improvements, you get what you pay for.”
According to the city’s 2022-23 budget, $12 million is needed for immediate street maintenance and construction on Eighth Street and Benjamin Avenue, and for the bridge replacement on First Street at North Fork, among several other locations in Norfolk.
Some of these repairs have literally been on hold for decades, or when repairs were made, they were done so as a temporary fix, and little was done to substantively improve infrastructure in the city.
As part of an overall vision of making these improvements to ensure growth and development into the future, city leaders are now being tasked with bridging the gap between these essential needs and the availability of funds in the budget for the improvements.
Other projects that are part of the community improvement initiative include the addition of new recreation areas, restrooms and changing rooms for the facilities at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, as well as construction of a new 54,000-square-foot indoor aquatic center. Moenning said that in addition to being needed for the community, these facilities would generate significant visitor traffic in the community, which would be beneficial in stimulating the local economy.
Norfolk City Administrator Andy Colvin said that although there is no immediate plan for how to address the needed improvements, there are options available and the city council will evaluate all possibilities, while gathering community input.
Colvin added that while the city does have cash reserves, paying for these initiatives with these funds is easier said than done.
“The city council has worked hard over the last several years to build up emergency reserves to the GFOA (Government Finance Officers Association)-recommended level. While it is certainly an option to utilize reserve funds for the proposed improvements, doing so would take the city back several years to a time when there were no reserves,” Colvin said.
Future bond proposals are also an option for financing the improvements, although according to Nebraska state law, the earliest they could be reintroduced to voters would be November 2024.
However they’re paid for, what is clear is that many of these improvements are essential to the city’s continued growth and placing them on the back burner for years to come is not an option.