The City of Norfolk’s water sources remain mostly free of contaminants.
Dennis Watts, water and sewer director, said the city’s wells are almost free of nitrates, which are a major problem for much of the Midwest.
The city wells usually test at .3 parts per million for nitrates, well below the 10 ppm maximum level set by the EPA, Watts said.
“We are very good on all levels with the exception of arsenic,” Watts said. Arsenic levels are around 8 ppm. The EPA maximum was set at 10 ppm in 2008 or 2009. Before that, it was 50 ppm, Watts said.
If arsenic levels get close to the maximum, the city would start to treat for it by adding iron to the water. The arsenic would then bond with the iron, which the city already treats for at its water plants.
“We want to make sure we do not exceed the 10 parts,” Watts said.