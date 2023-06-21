Valerie Grimes, Norfolk’s director of planning and development, addressed city council members on Tuesday concerning the state’s requirements for affordable housing in the community.
The requirements fall under the state’s Affordable Housing Action Plan, which requires all Nebraska communities with populations under 50,000 to adopt a strategy to address affordable housing by the beginning of next year.
“The affordable housing plan must be adopted by the city no later than Jan. 1, 2024, by state statute,” Grimes said. “These are the basic requirements and regulations for that statute.”
Affordable housing is defined as housing that is deemed affordable to those with a household income at or below the community median as rated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In her presentation, Grimes said the affordable housing action plan is in response to a critical need for housing in many Nebraska municipalities. The plan is designed to help communities determine if they have an affordable housing need, determine possible solutions to meet that need and then implement those solutions.
During its recent study, the Nebraska Legislature found that providing more affordable housing options in communities, such as Norfolk, can help to stimulate the economy and is a better use of municipal resources and services.
Implementing an effective affordable housing plan also requires an extensive review of city zoning codes and ordinances, as well as looking into other city housing and service offerings such as transit and walking or biking accessibility.
Grimes said according to the state statute, there are four key components to an effective affordable housing plan. They are:
— Setting goals for construction of new affordable housing in the community.
— Determining goals for the percentage of affordable-housing-friendly zoning in the community.
— Plans for federal, state and local incentives to encourage affordable housing, middle housing and workforce housing in the community.
— Updating city codes, ordinances and regulations to encourage affordable housing.
Grimes said any applicable city that does not adopt an affordable housing action plan will be required to use the state’s action plan.
She added that it’s important to not only adopt a plan, but then to implement it promptly.
“Also in the section of state law, the cities have to turn in a report every odd-numbered year to the state urban affairs committee ... to get that little push so that it doesn’t collect dust on a shelf.”
Following Grimes’ presentation, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning praised Grimes for her efforts to keep the city within state guidelines.
“Thank you, Val. I appreciate the proactive approach on this,” Moenning said.
Moenning said an effective affordable housing action plan must work in conjunction with incentivizing developers to take on more housing projects in the community.
Grimes recently completed the Norfolk action plan and submitted it to the state.