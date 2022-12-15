There’s change afoot in Norfolk. By almost any standard, it’s easy to see that the city is growing as the business and recreation heart of Northeast Nebraska.
Between road construction projects on Benjamin Avenue.and First Street, significant renovations at Johnson Park and new developments at Northeast Community College, evidence of exciting changes coming to the city is everywhere.
City leaders weigh in
“Norfolk is a totally different town from when I moved here,” according to Austen Hagood, director of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our economic development team is just absolutely fantastic. We’re seeing a lot of big interest from big companies coming in.”
Hagood said Norfolk had positioned itself as the hub of Northeast Nebraska, and he credits past and current city administrations, as well as the city’s economic development team, for that advancement. He added that the city’s downtown area adds significant value to the community.
“We’ve built an incredible downtown, that I’d put against any city our size across the nation,” Hagood said.
Also weighing in on the future of Norfolk was recently retired city councilman Rob Merrill, who served as council president for the last two years of his tenure. Merrill said his level of confidence in city leaders and council, moving forward, is high.
“If you look at the makeup of the way council is now, there’s a lot of people on there who are accountable to budgets in their own businesses. They have to meet payroll and manage customer expectations, and they bring that mindset back to the city,” Merrill said.
“Looking 10 or 12 years ahead, we’re going to be four or five years into the projects that we’re working on now. I think we’re going to see our status as a hub of Northeast Nebraska increase dramatically because there will be more events that people will come to town for,” Merrill said.
He added that as there are more visitors to the city, that should in turn generate more revenue.
“When people come to town, they buy gasoline, they buy sandwiches, they buy motel rooms and they pay 7 or 7.5% sales tax. That’s going to allow us to stay close to the cutting edge for a city of our size,” Merrill said.
Merrill said Norfolk also is poised for growth among younger families who want to stay in Nebraska but are looking to raise their children outside the hustle and bustle of Omaha or Lincoln.
“I think that’s going to be a huge selling point in years to come.”
Sharing the positive outlook on the city’s future is Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, who said that when he took over the city’s top elected office, he wanted to create an environment that was open to new growth and development, and he believes that has been accomplished.
“I think there’s a lot to be excited about in the community’s future,” Moenning said. “You look at new housing development, which remains strong ... new business and industry growth ... new retail development and exciting new things happening at the mall in addition to small-business growth. We’ve also seen infrastructure improvements, Benjamin Avenue, being the big one. That will be transformational for that part of the community.”
Moenning also pointed out that there had been significant utility improvements aimed at drawing new, larger businesses to the community.
“A lot of this infrastructure work that’s not necessarily glamorous or doesn’t get a lot of headlines has been a big focus of ours over the past several years.”
Moenning said continued improvements to downtown Norfolk, growth in area lodging options and the Johnson Park redevelopment project are also critical factors that will play a big role in the future of the city.
Moenning added that a major byproduct of these current development initiatives is population growth into the future. The city planner, police division and public works will all have their work cut out for them to meet the demand of growth not only in population, but in square mileage of the city itself.
By the numbers
The city’s most recent annual report, as well as 2021 census bureau data for Norfolk, seem to support the positive outlook for the future.
City population growth is up almost 4% since 2010. While area unemployment has remained lower that the national average at 3.2%, household income and new business startups are both projected to rise by 7% and 6%, respectively, between 2019 and the end of 2024.
Equally as encouraging is that City of Norfolk general revenues increased from $22,638,439 to more than $27 million between 2020 and 2021. These funds are critical not only for paying city operating expenses, but for funding needed infrastructure and facility needs.
While it’s difficult to put a number on it, city officials project future growth over the next five to 10 years could easily exceed what the city has seen looking five to 10 years back. City leaders note, however, that there are potential obstacles to growth, and it’s important that officials and citizens are aware of those potential setbacks.
“It’s important that we not get in our own way in terms of thinking small,” Moenning said. “I think that Norfolk has proven through its business community, through its collaboration and partnerships, that it can do big things. We need to maintain and embrace that spirit and that identity.”