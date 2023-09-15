In a special session on Thursday, Norfolk city administrator Andrew Colvin presented the proposed 2023-24 budget to city council members and addressed misperceptions in the community regarding spending and the city’s debt load.
Following Colvin’s presentation, members of the public were given the opportunity to stand and speak to council members. Fifteen members of the public attended the meeting along with the heads of all city departments.
During his comments, Colvin said the process had been a long one, but that he was pleased with the budget being presented to council members.
“I appreciate the opportunity to be here today. This is the culmination of months of work, both for staff and for you as well,” Colvin said. “A lot of discussions, both formal and informal, have brought us here today to have this public hearing and present the city’s annual appropriations ordinance.”
Colvin gave credit to city staff for their hard work and said that preparing the budget wouldn’t be possible without their time and effort.
“I can’t take credit for this budget. My role in this has been to oversee the process,” he said. “... Credit for a lot of the work that goes into putting this document together and this overall budget really has to go to city staff.”
During his remarks, Colvin pointed to highlights of the 2023-24 budget, including a property tax levy reduction of $1.12, a 3.5% cost of living pay increase for city employees and $5 million bond issue for continued work on city streets.
Colvin said the overall budget had increased by 12.67% from last year and the total city budget topped out at just over $133 million. The city’s assessed valuation also increased to $2,371,569,304.
Colvin also addressed misconceptions in the community regarding the city’s tax levy, saying that Norfolk has the third lowest levy among first-class cities in the state. He added that when it comes to property taxes, the city is third on the list of taxing entities, receiving just 15.52% of property tax revenues. Norfolk Public Schools and Madison County are first and second on the list of entities receiving tax funds at 55% and 19.9%, respectively.
Colvin also explained that the city’s indebtedness had been exaggerated by some in the community. According to documentation provided in Colvin’s presentation, Norfolk ranks third lowest in bonded indebtedness as compared to other cities in the state.
Looking ahead, Colvin said some of the initiatives he would like to see addressed would be continued improvements to city streets, water and sewer infrastructure improvements and continued parks and recreation development.
When it came time for members of the public to speak, only Jim McKenzie addressed the council. McKenzie has been an outspoken critic of city spending and what he calls “record levels” of debt.
McKenzie said he believes that Colvin’s presentation was misleading when it comes to the city’s debt and that he expects that the city will carry more debt than most other similarly sized cities in the state in coming years.
McKenzie also spoke up about large pay increases for city staff, saying that he believed larger increases for higher-level employees in city hall were unwarranted.
Following the public hearing, mayor Josh Moenning addressed members of council and the audience saying that the city’s financial situation was not nearly as dire as McKenzie described.
“I’m not going to respond to some of the hyperbolic that were laid out before us, but I want to make a statement about investments and debt. Some are trying to paint the picture that our hair is in fire and there’s out-of-control spending,” Moenning said. “I think the city administrator’s budget presentation showed that that is not the case, that these are strategic investments that, in fact, if we wait until we had all the money in the bank, we’d be waiting a long time.”
Moenning referenced the decades-overdue Highway 275 expansion project underway. It is estimated that the original $200 million price tag for the highway project will ultimately cost taxpayers more than $2 billion because the state elected to pay for the project in phases, as funds became available.
Final approval of the budget will come on Monday night at the council’s regularly scheduled session.