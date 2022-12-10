City council questions $99,000 contract amendment

In July, the Norfolk City Council approved a contract with local engineering and design firm JEO Consulting Group Inc. for the final design of Johnson Park. The terms of the contract included a price tag of $286,402 for design and consulting services.
During last Monday night’s city council meeting, a proposed $99,820 amendment to the original JEO contract was introduced.
Assistant city engineer Anna Allen explained the contract increase.
“This amendment will provide for additional services that were not previously included in the original agreement,” Allen said. “There’s been some additional tasks, such as additional meetings and site concepts. Back in August there was a meeting with stakeholders and a parks and recreation subcommittee that went through the design plan that we had.”
Allen explained that the August meeting covered the plan design through 60% completion and that there were changes to the plan as the result of that meeting.
JEO senior project manager Kevin Kruse was on hand to address the council about the amendment.
In his comments to council members, Kruse said there were three separate tasks that led to the higher contract amount.
“The first task was following the 60% submittal, which was in June and facilitating those conversations with all the stakeholders to see what revisions to that original master plan we should really evaluate.”
Kruse said the revisions entailed moving some of the park features around on the plan and the costs that would be associated with those changes, and then helping city officials fully evaluate those revisions.
“Task two,” Kruse explained, “... is actually amending or revising the design plan so that we can reflect those changes as we’ve seen.”
Kruse said the design plans, and the recent changes, up to the 90% stage, were presented to city staff during a recent review meeting. He added that while there are a few more changes that need to be made, the final plan changes will be made over the next couple of weeks in preparation for bid packaging.
Kruse went on to say that the third task associated with the contract price increase was merely a placeholder to be utilized in the event of any future plan changes or design renderings for the plan that JEO was asked to work.
“Task three for sight renderings is one of the things that will only be performed if requested by the city,” Kruse said.
Following Kruse’s comments, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning asked council members to weigh in, and Ward 1 councilman Corey Granquist wasted no time on raising concerns about the price increase.
“This just seems substantial,” Granquist said. “An original contract of $286,000 and an increase of nearly $100,000.”
Granquist questioned Kruse about the terms of the original contract and what the expectations were for completion of the design work.
Kruse said the original contract called for completion of the design plans up through the bidding process and that JEO still intended to complete those designs as originally agreed.
Kruse said that because the project had not moved as quickly as originally planned and there had been design changes, the contract price increase was necessary.
City engineer Steven Rames also addressed Granquist’s concerns, saying that over the past several months, there had been at least a half dozen planning and review meetings that had resulted in plan changes. Rames said many of the changes involved redesigning the basketball courts and a playscape, as well as additional water irrigation designs.
“The real intent here of my answer is just to say that there have been some components that have been added; certainly not to the extent, per se, of $99,000,” Rames said.
“It just seems astronomical to me,” Granquist responded. “We all knew that the basketball court was going to be redesigned into something different ... we knew they had to have irrigation in there. ... I don’t understand, still, where $100,000 redesign comes from. It’s hard for me to fathom.”
New council president Shane Clausen also spoke up, saying he needed to see more information about the additional work that would justify the price increase.
“What I think would be beneficial is to see where square one was, and where we’re at now, and to see what all those additional changes were and how that led to a 134% increase,” Clausen said.
Moenning addressed the significant amount of time that JEO had spent working on the design changes that had taken place and why it’s important to the project.
“When you’re planning a park, you get one chance to get it right, and we want it to be as functional as possible and to accommodate as many people as possible.”
After more questions from Granquist and Clausen about the particulars of the original agreement and why the cost of the design changes was so high, Rames explained that normally, a price increase of this nature would be presented to the council beforehand; however, on this project, the timing and nature of the changes prevented raising the issue with the council before now.
Councilman Justin Webb also questioned the contract change and how city staff could continue a process that would entail such a significant cost increase without council approval.
Rames said that within every city contract, there is a defined scope of work, and then there is an allowable portion of the contract within which additional work can be done, but in this case, even he was surprised by the amount of the price increase.
“I don’t want to give you the impression that I’m standing here in 100% support of this. I certainly have my own questions around this,” Rames said. “I’m assuming that they’ve probably had a level of effort beyond what they’re asking. I agree ... I was expecting something maybe in the $30,000 range. This exceeds my expectations.”
Clausen concluded the discussion by reiterating that the council needed more documentation about the contract increase before it could approve it.
“I think we owe it to the public and ourselves to know what went down because this is considerably more change order than we’re typically seeing,” he said.
Kruse agreed to begin work immediately on a more detailed explanation of the $99,000 plus change order, and the council agreed to reconsider the issue upon review of that breakdown.
Kruse added that providing more documentation to the council for approval of the change order would not delay the completion of the final design or initiation of the bid process.
JEO officials didn’t respond to requests by the Daily News for more information about the contract price increase or the itemization to be provided to council members.