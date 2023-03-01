City and LARM officials named in federal lawsuit

A federal lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court in Lincoln naming the City of Norfolk, as well as mayor Josh Moenning and city administrator Andrew Colvin as defendants. Also named as defendants in the suit are the League Association of Risk Management (LARM) and its executive director, David Bos.
The suit, filed on Feb. 2, is being brought by former LARM employee Randall P. Peters, who was a loss control specialist for the organization between 2018 and 2022.
According to the organization’s website, LARM is a risk management provider that offers coverage and risk management services to Nebraska cities, villages and other governmental agencies. LARM operates as an insurance pool, which was established in 1995 under the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Act. It is regulated by the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
In the original complaint, filed by plaintiff’s attorney Kathleen Neary, Peters alleges that LARM and city officials conspired to wrongfully terminate him in retaliation for a letter to the editor published in the Daily News on Nov. 3 of last year. In the letter, Peters was critical of the city, its officials and a proposed sales tax bond issue intended to fund several community development initiatives. (Read the letter here.)
The bond issue was widely endorsed by the mayor and city officials, although opponents of the measure said the tax increase would create a long-term tax burden for taxpayers in the city.
In his editorial, Peters was specifically critical of Moenning and then-city council president Rob Merrill for their efforts to get the bond issue passed.
The issue ultimately failed at the ballot box on Nov. 8.
Moenning, who sits on the LARM Board of Directors, is alleged to have had conversations with Bos and Colvin after the letter was published, which ultimately resulted in Peters’ termination as a loss control specialist for LARM on Nov. 10, just one week after its publication.
According to the complaint, “On Nov. 4, 2022, the day following the publication of plaintiff’s letter, defendant Bos texted plaintiff and told him he was under investigation.”
In the complaint, Bos is alleged to have told Peters that he had spoken with Moenning and Colvin and that it had been decided that he could “... no longer be effective in his position with LARM as plaintiff had damaged the relationship with City of Norfolk and the city’s officials.”
It is further alleged that Bos told Peters that if he remained on staff, the city might consider withdrawing its membership from LARM. The City of Norfolk is LARM’s second largest member.
According to the complaint, when Peters was later terminated on Nov. 10, Bos denied the alleged conversations with city officials. Peters was terminated for pretextual reasons, according to the suit.
In his complaint, Peters alleges that his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated, as it was his right to exercise free speech in his criticism of the city and that he was wrongfully terminated as a result of his comments.
Plaintiff’s counsel Neary cited the landmark federal case Pickering v. Board of Education as precedent for the suit. In its decision in the 1968 case, the U.S. Supreme Court held that short of making knowingly malicious or false statements, employees are protected in making comments deemed to be of public importance without fear of losing their job, even if those comments run averse to the positions of their employer.
Neary is associated with the Powers Law Firm in Lincoln and couldn’t be reached for comment on the suit as of the time of publication of this article.
In a brief statement issued Tuesday, city attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle said, “The matter has been referred to counsel, and it is inappropriate for us to discuss the substance of the allegations outside of the courtroom. We expect a vigorous defense and are confident in a successful outcome.”
While LARM officials are likewise unable to comment on the pending litigation, they have said that they look forward to defending the suit with factual information, and they are preparing to do so.
According to rules of civil procedure in federal court, defendants have 21 days following service to file an answer to plaintiff’s original complaint. As of Tuesday, no response to Peters’ complaint had been filed.