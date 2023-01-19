Citizens’ voices are heard on transit suspension

Few stories have commanded the attention of the citizens of Norfolk and Madison County in the past several weeks as the recent upheaval at North Fork Area Transit (NFAT). Since Dec. 14, when NFAT officials disclosed the discovery of the alleged theft of nearly three quarters of a million dollars by former transit general manager Jeff Stewart, local and regional news media have kept a close eye on the developing story.
The impacts of the transit shutdown — both on the 68 employees who recently lost their jobs when the agency suspended operations and on those in the community who depended on NFAT for transportation — have been numerous.
On Tuesday night during the Norfolk City Council meeting, dozens of citizens were in attendance to hear an update from NFAT officials on the loss of transit services, as well as to address council about the effects of the suspension.
Since the buses stopped running, NFAT officials have continued to fully cooperate with the ongoing law enforcement investigation into the alleged theft and also work with the NDOT mobility team of consultants to determine the best path forward for the transit organization.
Still, there has been no shortage of public outcry over the apparent lack of financial oversight within the organization before the alleged theft.
NFAT officials have clearly said that there were, in fact, financial policies and procedures in place at the organization; however, Stewart simply disregarded those policies or fabricated financial reports to the board.
At the time services were suspended, NFAT officials disclosed that they needed $590,000 to keep the organization afloat and that donations were being solicited in the community and through sponsors.
As the story has unfolded and the community awaits the completion of the full investigation by law enforcement, the impact of the NFAT suspension on the citizens and employees who relied on its services has been largely overlooked.
On Tuesday night, those voices were heard.
Norfolk resident Nicole Walters said she depends on the service to get her daughter to and from school.
“Unfortunately in June, my car broke down, and I don’t have a car anymore, so since this summer when they started the bus route around town ... it was very handy because I was in need of getting her to and from school and her appointments, and to the grocery store.”
Walters added that she also had been trying to find a job and without reliable public transportation, her search has been difficult.
Jackie McPherson, who has worked for NFAT in the past but has been a community advocate on the issue since the NFAT shutdown, said the effects of the suspension go beyond transportation.
“I want you to remember, you guys have elderly people or people that are left behind ... and sometimes the drivers are the only ones that see these people or get to talk to these people. These people are shut-ins ... that breaks my heart thinking about it.”
Others in the community called for more accountability of NFAT board members.
“The board of directors did not follow protocol. That was pretty obvious,” said Steve Sehi. “What gets me is there’s no checks and balances whatsoever. As far as I’m concerned, when there’s no checks and balances and protocols aren't being followed, you get rid of the board.”
Thomas DeMoss said that while he was not directly associated with NFAT, he has people close to him who were, and he made his concerns about the organization known months ago.
“I don’t want to call anybody out and I don’t want to name names, but there’s a lot of failure in the structure of this board,” DeMoss said. “I contacted the president of the board in August, and I told her that this was going on. Her next phone call was to Jeff (Stewart).”
DeMoss added that he was unsure how NFAT could expect to raise the funds that they need without trust and transparency.
Former city employee Jim McKenzie said he believes that the city has some involvement in what has happened at NFAT.
“Our public works director, evidently, was president of the Community Concern board, and then president of the NFAT board for a period of time, so I think there’s some city involvement here that really hasn’t been talked about, but I think at some point in time needs to be discussed.”
McKenzie added that while the transit services are needed, he has concerns about the sustainability of the organization.
On Wednesday, Patricia Johnson of Norfolk also reached out to the Daily News about the impact of the loss of transportation for elderly members of the community.
“I’ve been her for 11 years and I use the transit services. I’m an elderly person, and what I’m concerned about is these people who don’t have any transportation services,” Johnson said. “People need to be able to get to the grocery store and other places."
Speaking on behalf of NFAT employees was Darlene Dizmang, who worked there as a driver and office worker before the suspension of operations.
“My parents owned this company, they opened it from the ground up, Duane Sohl and Anna Sohl. I feel that transportation in Norfolk is very well needed.”
Dizmang said she questioned the city spending money on some of the other special projects in the community while the transit system is shut down and needs funding.
“I just want everybody to know that it needs to be continued, we need to help the elderly, we need to help people, we need to help school kids.”
Tony Cordova, supervisor at NFAT, said he’s left not knowing what to say to people who still ask him about transit services.
“We have medical people ... school kids ... we have people that need to go to work ... they all need us.”
Cordova said people have asked him, “When are you going to come and get us again? ... I have no answers for them, and I was hoping that we would get an answer today.”
NFAT driver Neil Schlecht said he is appreciative of city officials who stepped up to fund employees’ payroll in December, and he’s ready to get back to work. Schlecht said he would celebrate being employed at NFAT for one year in April.
Monica Maxson was employed at NFAT for only about two months but said she appreciated the job and the service she could provide to people. Maxson said when operations were suspended, she was “blindsided and didn’t know what to do.”
Others in the community also spoke up, saying that it’s time to stop the speculation and misinformation and focus on how to solve the problem for everyone.
During the meeting, NFAT officials gave an update on the current status of the transit agency and said they are doing everything they can to raise the funds necessary to resume operations as quickly as possible.
Council members listened carefully to community concerns during the meeting and, in the midst of questioning NFAT mobility team manager Corinne Donahue, showed unified support for the transit agency.
While there may be diversity of thoughts or opinions in the community about the status of NFAT or how best to move forward, the common theme on both sides of the issue remains constant: Transportation services are wanted and needed in Norfolk.
The NFAT agenda item was wrapped up with a short word of encouragement for NFAT officials from council president Shane Clausen. “We’re rooting for ya.”