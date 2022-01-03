Citizens readily welcomed telephone service

I recently subscribed to a new internet service, which meant a technician had to come to the house to install equipment. He got a kick out of the wall-mounted phone in my basement. Not only is it wall-mounted, it also has a rotary dial. Yes, it’s old. I suspect it would make a good museum artifact. He got such a kick out of it, he took a photo of it, which he texted to his co-workers, asking if any of them knew how to operate it. By the time he left, no one had responded.
The house I live in has been in the family since the early 1960s — back when rotary-dial phones were common. I still have a landline, the 1960s phone still works, so why remove it? (I do have cordless phones upstairs, and a cellphone, in case you’re wondering.)
Telephones came to Norfolk in 1888 when the Nebraska Telephone Co. made citizens an offer they evidently couldn’t refuse. The “company” agreed to put in a telephone exchange if the people of Norfolk would buy $2,000 in company stock. Nebraska Telephone would add an additional $2,000 to fund the project.
According to a Daily News article from the time, “the amount was promptly raised and the materials were ordered at once.”
“The first pole was planted on the 20th of August last, and so rapid has been the growth and needs of the exchange, that instead of an outlay of $4,000 as at first anticipated, the company has already expended over $7,000 in its construction,” the article said.
The exchange was officially opened on Nov. 1 with 60 telephones connected to the central office and 110 “instruments” in use. The effort required 50 miles of wire to be strung and 8 miles of pole lines to be set. The company employed four people and added $250 a month to the city’s economy, counting the wages paid and expenses involved in operating the office.
In addition to opening the Norfolk exchange, the company built 16 miles of “the best territorial line in the state” between Norfolk and Madison. Twelve “instruments” were connected. Demand was so great that the company enlarged the capacity of that exchange. A new 50-wire switchboard was added, allowing 20 to 30 new phones to be added at once.
In 1893, a circuit between Norfolk and Fremont was completed, which allowed people in those towns to communicate with each other and with people living in most of the small towns in between, such as West Point, Beemer and Scribner. The circuit also included Grand Island, allowing a Mr. H.S. Adams of the Norfolk Sugar Beet Factory to talk to a Mr. Ferrar of the Grand Island factory. To accomplish this feat, the Nebraska Telephone Co. strung 600 miles of wire with the help of three separate gangs of men, with 26 men in each gang.
Telephone service has evolved from being a luxury to a requirement. Now, we read books, watch movies and find our way around the world and, yes, make phone calls with a device we keep in our pockets. No need for a device mounted on a wall.