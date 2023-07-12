Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education members approved the Norfolk High School student handbook this week following 30 minutes of debate on a clause that would have changed a tardiness policy at the school.
The modification considered by the board on Monday would have added a 15-minute extension to a tardiness deadline at the school. Norfolk High students are given 10 minutes past the 8 a.m. school day start bell to get to their first-period class in the instance that they are running late. Students who arrive after 8:10 a.m. will be considered absent from that class period, according to the 2022-23 high school student handbook.
Based on information shared at the meeting, some students who are past the 8:10 a.m. deadline choose not to come to class, which can contribute to the school’s ever-increasing chronic absenteeism rate as set by the Nebraska Department of Education. In response, the time extension was recommended to encourage tardy students to still come to school, provide them with an opportunity to not be counted absent and to match tardiness procedures at Norfolk Middle School and Norfolk Junior High, where students are not counted absent until they have missed the first 25 minutes of the period.
“We see a significant increase in our chronic absentee rate that we report to the state, and which is part of our AQuESTT rating. It brings us down to ‘good’ rather than ‘great’ as a school because of that chronic absenteeism and we believe it is due to this 15-minute difference on when they are counted absent,” said Jami Jo Thompson, school superintendent.
Chronic absenteeism, defined by the Nebraska Board of Education as a student missing 10% or more time and participation in the school day, has been steadily increasing in the state from 15% during the 2018-19 school year to almost 24% during the 2021-22 year, according to previous reports by the Omaha World-Herald.
IN RELATION TO the time extension, board president Sandy Wolfe explained to board members the two options: Vote yes, which would keep the student handbook with the tardiness policy in its original state without the changes, or vote no, which would require a member to make another motion allowing the 15-minute extension.
Board member Lindsay Dixon was among the first to comment and said the extension would only enable bad behavior.
“I mean 25 minutes out of a 48-minute class? I probably wouldn’t go, either. I would more than likely not go if I had missed 25 minutes than if I had missed 10. I already missed half of my class. … It’s enabling,” she said.
Thompson explained the reasoning behind the extension and said the idea stemmed from Norfolk High administration.
“What the high school administration shared with us is that they believe it would actually encourage kids to come to school because right now there may be students who could get to school 10 or 15 minutes late, but they know they’re going to be counted absent, so they don’t come. But they could be there for a large majority of the class period,” she said.
Board member Cindy Booth’s comments on Monday were based on her own experiences as a teacher, and she called the extension a “lowering of the bar” that would be “sending the wrong message” to students.
Board member Beth Shashikant responded by defending the district’s reasoning: “It’s not really a lowering the bar, and it’s not counting them late. They’re still late whether they’re one minute late or two minutes late or 10 minutes late. But they are not being counted as absent if they make it before that 25-minute mark. They’re still being counted as late, they still have consequences for being late. It’s not about lowering the bar or a lack of consequences — it’s just trying to encourage kids to come in and be present.”
After a brief question by board member Teri Bauer, Thompson said students who arrive to class past the 8 a.m. start time will receive a detention but not be counted absent so long as they come in before 8:25 a.m. Booth continued commenting on the flaws of the proposal through the lens of an educator.
“The first 10 minutes are usually very inconsequential things that are going on in the classroom. By your 25-minute mark, your teachers are into their content … If they have … students coming in at that time, it is going to be a disruption in my opinion as a teacher,” Booth said.
“But wouldn’t you want them there than not at all?” Shashikant asked.
Two motions were made shortly after, but both failed.
“Would we be able to find a compromise and do this for a semester, or is that going to be too crazy?” Wolfe asked.
Toward the tail end of the discussion, questions were raised about absenteeism data collection and how quickly it could be done. Booth was asked to spearhead the project but declined.
“Again, as a teacher I just have a hard time with that,” she said.
Following additional discussion on arguments mentioned earlier in the meeting, the board eventually approved the high school student handbook without the tardiness policy change, 4-2. Board member Brenda Carhart and Wolfe voted against approval of the student handbook without the change.
Aside from the unexpectedly polarizing tardiness policy, policies addressing copyright and fair use, dating violence, married students, pregnant and parenting students, and professional boundaries also were added to the 2023-24 handbook.