For 150 years, Christ Lutheran Church has served the spiritual, emotional and physical needs of the people of Northeast Nebraska.
Now members are preparing for the next 150 years, said the Rev. Mike Moreno, the church’s director of ministries.
“Our priority has been on … spreading God’s word,” he said.
The congregation was one of the first established in Norfolk, which was settled in 1866. St. Paul’s Lutheran ranks as Norfolk’s the first church, having also been organized in 1866. What is now Christ Lutheran followed just five years later, as did several others.
Today, the church, school and daycare cover a sprawling campus on South Fourth Street, a significant change from the private home where, in 1871, Missouri Synod Lutherans in the Norfolk and Pierce areas joined together to worship using the services of a minister from Beemer.
Soon, the Pierce area residents formed their own congregation, and the Norfolk area Lutherans eventually moved to a building on land northeast of Norfolk. There, a house served as the church, school and home for the minister. Christ Lutheran still maintains a cemetery at the site.
In 1878, the church moved into a new building at Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue; and in 1883 that building was moved to the current location on South Fourth Street. A school, parsonage and home for teachers were built next to the church.
Membership grew rapidly. By the early 1890s, the church served around 120 families, creating the need for more room. In 1893, a new church was constructed at a cost of around $5,500. The building featured a steeple that soared 112 feet into the air. That structure served until the late 1960s, when the current church was constructed. It was dedicated on April 9, 1972.
Since moving to the current site, the church has acquired neighboring property, allowing it to expand the elementary school and add a preschool and daycare, for which the congregation is thankful.
“The glory goes to God,” Moreno said. “God cares for his people.”
As it has since it began, Christ Lutheran is involved in two building projects. In the church the restrooms in the lobby are being enlarged and a coffee bar is being added to that area, along with large TV screens that will share messages. The parents’ room is being relocated, and the kitchen and fellowship hall are being enlarged. The chapel is also being renovated, although it will still house the altar, pulpit lectern and bell from the church built in 1893.
Fundraising for a grander renovation project will begin in October, Moreno said. That endeavor involves replacing the portion of the school building that dates to the early 1900s and the gym that was built in the 1960s with a new gym and cafeteria. The estimated cost is $4 million.
To commemorate the anniversary, the church has commissioned a timeline that will be displayed on the hallway, and a carillon has been installed that will be played “on special occasions,” Moreno said.
Although Christ Lutheran is busy planning for the future, members are taking time to celebrate their heritage. Several ministers who served the church either have or are returning as guest speakers. They include the Revs. Trevor Freudenburg, who spoke on Aug. 22; John Fale on Sept. 19; Leon Rosenthal on Sept. 26; Chip Winter on Oct. 3, and Dirk Reek on Oct. 10. That service will be followed by a congregational meal, dedication of the timeline and carillon and an organ recital by Jared Stiek, a former director of Christian education and musician.
While remodeling buildings and adding timelines and carillons are important, the church will continue to reach out to the people of Northeast Nebraska, Moreno said.
“The doors of the church go in and out,” he said. “We’re looking for ways to show the love of Christ in word and deed.”